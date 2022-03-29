The stomach area is a troublesome part of the body to get into shape. Hundreds of gadgets, mixes, diets, books and rubbing ointments are sold to get rid of the bulge in the midsection. Most of them don’t work. The only way to get rid of the bulge in the midsection is to do toning and aerobic exercises and eat a healthy diet.
The abdominal area consists of different muscles that don’t have to be worked separately. If you’re already conditioned, try doing hanging leg raises. Hang from a bar with your knees slightly bent and lift your legs to your chest slowly and deliberately. If you’re a beginner, you can start with a simple leg raise. Lay on your back with hands under your hips and your knees bent. Curl your bent legs to your chest slowly and deliberately. Bring them as close to your chest as you can. Then lower your legs slowly to the floor. Exhale your abdominals each time you raise your legs and inhale as you lower your legs. Do up to 10 to 12 repetitions for 3 to 4 sets. Try to keep your abs flat when you exercise your abdominals.
The abdominal crunch is a safe and effective abdominal exercise. To do this exercise lay flat on your back and place your hands across your chest. Bend your knees so your feet are flat on the floor or lift your feet off the floor until they’re parallel with the floor. Pull your abs in, as though you’re trying to fit into a pair of jeans two sizes too small while lifting your upper body a few inches off the floor. The small of your back should stay on the floor. Exhale as you lift your body and inhale as you lower. You can also twist up when you do this exercise to work the waistline. You can change the intensity of the exercises by changing the position of your legs. Try it with your legs raised and your feet pointed toward the ceiling or with your legs raised and open to each side. Do 10 to 12 repetitions for 3 to 4 sets.
When you work your abdominal muscles don’t forget about the love handles. Side bends and twisting movements are important movements for a complete abdominal routine. To do a side bend, stand with your feet 18” apart, place your right hand behind your right ear, and lengthen your whole rib cage area while you bend to the left. Your left arm should be hanging at your side. You can also use a dumbbell in the hand that’s at your side. Do 10 to 12 repetitions for 3 to 4 sets. When doing any abdominal exercise you should pull the abs in during the exercise.
Aerobics is the next component you have to incorporate to get that midsection flat. Aerobic exercises include walking, jogging, stair climbing, bike riding, dancing and swimming. Aerobic exercise is the only way to effectively burn fat. You must spend at least 30 minutes doing aerobics to burn fat effectively. The average person can comfortably start with 10 to 15 minutes of aerobic exercise. Gradually build your aerobic exercise time to 30 to 45 minutes.
Working your abdomen every other day can help you develop a trim waistline. But, you can do sit-ups and crunches all day and still not see that hard earned muscle if your body is carrying excess body fat. When it comes to developing a flat stomach, diet is just as important as your workout. You have to eliminate rich fatty, high sodium foods from your diet.
Your daily intake of food should include 2 to 3 servings of protein, 4 to 6 servings of vegetables, 2 to 3 servings of a grain and 4 to 6 servings of fruit. You should ingest no more than 14 grams of saturated fat, which is 126 calories. You should fuel your body throughout the day to maintain energy and keep you from binge-eating during the day. Eating small meals a day stimulates your metabolism to burn calories rather than shut down and store fat. Face it, you need to eat in order to function.
Serving size has always been a misunderstood term. The serving size varies with the type of food. A serving of vegetable or fruit is a 1/2-cup or a single item. With a grapefruit or cantaloupe half is a serving. While one medium potato, a bowl of salad and a 6-oz. glass of juice are all single servings. A serving size of bread is one slice. A serving of cooked cereal, cornmeal, grits, macaroni, noodles, rice and spaghetti is 1/2 to 3/4 cups.
A serving of milk is 8 ounces, a serving of yogurt is one cup, a serving of cheddar or Swiss cheese is one ounce, a serving of ice cream is a 1/2-cup and a serving of cottage cheese is 1/2 cup. A serving of lean chicken, fish, turkey, lamb or pork is 3 to 4 ounces. The key to getting this amount of food is planning.
Abs beginners
Crunches 1x10-12
Leg raises 1x10-12
Crunch twist 1x10-12
Abs intermediate
Crunches 1x10-12
Leg raises 1x10-12
Crunch twist 1x10-12
Hanging leg raises 1x10-12
Cable crunches 1x10-12x20
Abs advanced
Crunches 1x10-12
Leg raises 1x10-12
Crunch twist 1x10-12
Hanging straight leg raises 1x10-12
Cable crunches 1x10-12x20
Hanging bent leg raises 1x10-12x20
Side bends 1x10
