I still don’t know why people still smoke today when there is so much medical proof that smoking causes cancer for the smoker and the people around them. Next to cocaine, smoking is the most addictive and lethal habit affecting humankind today. The only reason that tobacco is still legal unlike other lethal drugs is because of economics. The government still makes money from the sale of tobacco. If there where no profit from the tobacco there would be no tobacco industry. The tobacco industry also has a strong lobby in Congress that reminds many congressional representatives that they receive funding from their industry. This fact keeps effective legislation from being passed.
Only 25% of the American population smokes, but their deadly habit can do harm or even kill the other 75%. If you are around someone who smokes you are smoking too. Firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke can cause lung cancer and even in people who have never smoked. Evidence suggesting firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke have links in adults to cancers of the larynx, pharynx, nasal sinuses, brain, bladder, rectum, stomach and breast cancers. In children firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke is linked to lymphoma, leukemia, liver cancer and brain tumors. There’s no safe level of exposure for firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke.
Almost half (46.8%) of Black nonsmokers in the United States are exposed to firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke. This exposure is higher among people with low incomes. Two out of every five (43.2%) nonsmokers who lived below the poverty level were exposed to firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke. This means if you are black and below the poverty line you are almost assured you will be exposed.
Can you develop cancer from smelling smoke odors on clothing or being in a room where people have been smoking? There is no medical research about the cancer-causing effects of tobacco odors, but the medical research shows that the particles that make up firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke can attach itself to the hair, clothing and other surfaces. Any amount of smoke exposure is dangerous and will cause health problems.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified secondhand smoke or environmental tobacco smoke (ETS) as a Group A carcinogen. This means it causes cancer in humans. This Group A designation has only been used by the EPA for 15 other pollutants. This list of pollutants includes radon, asbestos and benzene. They have also called ETS a public health epidemic.
Most firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke contains over 7,000 chemical compounds. More than 70 of these are known to cause cancer. Some of the toxins or irritants in secondhand smoke include carbon monoxide, nicotine, hydrogen cyanide, ammonia, formaldehyde and sulfur dioxide. Carcinogens in firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke include benzene, aromatic amines (especially carcinogens such as 2-naphthylamine and 4-aminobiphenyl), vinyl chloride, arsenic, nitrosamines and cadmium. The greater your exposure to firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke, the greater your level of these harmful compounds in your body.
Everyone in a public place is vulnerable to firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke exposure. Restaurants, shopping centers, the fronts of buildings, walking behind a smoker, groups of smokers taking a smoke break, public transportation subways and platforms, schools and daycare centers are just a few places that nonsmokers are exposed. Although some businesses are reluctant to ban smoking, there is no credible evidence that going smoke-free is bad for business.
What about “new” ventilation technology available to restaurants and public places? The tobacco industry has attempted to promote methods for “accommodating” both smokers and nonsmokers. This effort has included the promotion of ineffective ventilation and filtration technology, which doesn’t provide protection from the bad health effects of firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke. These companies are doing nothing more than selling their products.
Evidence suggests that designated smoking areas may increase the risk of lung cancer among smokers and doesn’t protect workers or nonsmokers from the dangers. In addition, installation of separately ventilated smoking rooms is extremely costly to businesses.
Are smoke free laws bad for business? According to an article titled “Smoke-Free Restaurant Ordinances Do Not Affect Restaurant Business” in the Journal of Public Health Management and Practice (January 1999 Vol. 5, No. 1) stated “Studies of sales tax data from 81 localities in six states consistently demonstrated that ordinances restricting smoking in restaurants had no effect on revenue.”
According to authors A. Hyland, and M.K. Cummings, in an article titled “Restaurant Employment Before and After the New York City Smoke-Free Air Act,” in the Journal of Public Health Management and Practice, (1999) 5(1) (22-27) stated that “In New York City, where the smoke-free law went into effect in 1995, for the time period 1993-1997, restaurant employment growth was more than three times that of the rest of the state (17.6% vs. 4.6%).”
Making your home smoke-free is the most important thing you can do. All family members will develop health problems related to firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke if anyone smokes in your house. A smoke-free home protects your family, your guests and even your pets.
What you can do to reduce the health risks of passive smoking
In your home
Don’t let anyone smoke in your home.
Where children spend time
Every organization dealing with children should have a smoking policy that effectively protects children from exposure to firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke. This should include daycare providers, preschools, schools and other caregivers for your children.
In the workplace
The only way to protect workers is to prohibit smoking indoors, around entrances to buildings and in common recreational areas. EPA recommends that every company have a smoking policy that effectively protects nonsmokers from involuntary firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoke. Simply separating smokers and nonsmokers within the same area, such as a cafeteria and indoor and out door recreational areas, may reduce exposure, but nonsmokers will still be exposed to re-circulated smoke or smoke drifting into nonsmoking areas.
