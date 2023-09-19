Fatigue and being tired are two related but different states of physical and mental exhaustion. Both involve a sense of weariness, differ in their underlying cause, duration and impact on your overall well-being.
Fatigue is more serious and long lasting state of exhaustion that goes beyond your normal sensation of tiredness. Fatigue can be both physical and mental in nature. Fatigue often results from prolong physical or mental exertion, sleep deprivation or an underlying medical condition. A persistent feeling of weakness, lack of energy and reduced physical and mental capacity can characterize it. Fatigue doesn’t subside with adequate rest.
Causes for fatigue:
Strenuous physical activities or enduring prolong periods of intense mental focus
Inadequate sleep that disrupts your body’s natural restorative processes
Various medical conditions such as chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia and anemia
Some medications such as antidepressants and antihistamines
Symptoms for fatigue:
People that experience fatigue often report feeling extreme weakness and lack of energy to perform basic task
Cognitive function is significantly impaired
Physical aches and pains throughout your body
Irritability, mood swings and heightened emotional sensitivity
Fatigue is persistent and can last for weeks or even months.
Tiredness on the other hand is a natural response to physical or mental exertion that will subside with adequate rest.
Causes for tiredness:
Physical and mental demands of everyday life that can include work, chores and social interaction
Missing a night’s sleep or not getting your usual amount of sleep
Vigorous physical activities such as sports or exercise that doesn’t go away with rest
Concentrated mental effort such as studying for an exam or solving a complex problem that doesn’t go away with rest
Symptoms for tiredness:
Generally presents as a general sense of weariness and a desire to rest
Tiredness is usually short lived and can be alleviated with a good night’s sleep or a brief period of rest.
Difficulty concentrating or staying focused but not as severe as mental fatigue
Physical tired may involve sore muscles but it is less likely to result in widespread aches and pains
Diet, sleep and exercise are three parts of our lives that we have a lot of control over. All three will help reduce the impact of both fatigue and tiredness.
To have a balance diet you should consume between 13-16 calories per pound of body weight daily. Your daily intake of food should include two to three servings of protein, four to six servings of vegetables, two to three servings of a grain and four to six servings of fruit. You should ingest no more than 14 grams of saturated fat, which is 126 calories. You should fuel your body throughout the day to maintain energy and keep you from binging during the day. Eating small meals a day stimulates your metabolism to burn calories rather than shut down and store fat.
Sleep is another factor that can affect your body’s ability to fight off fatigue and tiredness. If you get the right amount of sleep you will get the most out of your body. The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people. Each person needs the right amount of sleep in order to be healthy. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours. If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. Many people do not get enough sleep during the workweek and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
Healthy adults should work out everyday for 30 minutes. Strength training exercises should be done at least three to four times a week. If you’re just starting, start slowly and build on intensity gradually. A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. Start with two or three different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise one to three times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least eight repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy.
You’ll also need to do aerobic exercises. Doing aerobic exercises for up to 20 minutes will boost your immune system, work your heart, lungs and circulatory system. Aerobic exercises will also help burn body fat. You don’t start to burn body fat until you’re about 20-25 minutes into the workout. To burn significant amounts of body fat you should perform between 30 and 45 minutes of aerobic activity. If you’re not already working out it may take you several weeks to reach this goal. You should start with between the to 10 minutes of aerobic activity at a moderate pace. As your body becomes stronger you want to increase your time and intensity (effort level) gradually.
