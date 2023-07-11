Every year, it seems a tragic incident occurs where a child suffers a heatstroke or even loses their life due to someone leaving their child in a car. Fifty-three percent of child car deaths happen because someone forgot a child in the back seat. Most people have asked themselves: “How does this happen?” Hot car deaths don’t just occur in the summer heat. On average, the first vehicular heatstroke of the year happens in March according to Jan Null, who has been tracking child car deaths since 1998. The tracking discovered:
About 46% of the time when a child was forgotten, the caregiver meant to drop the child off at a daycare or preschool.
Thursdays and Fridays — the end of the workweek — have had the highest deaths.
26.3% of the children gained access into the car on their own and got trapped.
18.9% of the children were knowingly left in the car by a childcare provider at daycare.
0.9% of the children were found in the car without anyone knowing how they got there.
More than half of the deaths (54%) are children under 2 years old.
Ranked states by their respective pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths per capita. Here are the top ten states from that report:
State, Deaths Per CapitalMississippi 32.46
Louisiana 31.66
Arizona 29.32
Arkansas 29.07
Oklahoma 28.81
Alabama 27.73
New Mexico 27.54
Florida 26.52
Kentucky 26.24
Tennessee 24.02
In a study conducted in 2002 by the American Academy of Pediatrics, a dark blue mid-sized car was used to test how the temperature increased inside of a car over a one-hour period.
The study established:
Opening or “cracking” the windows had little effect to cool the interior.
Two-thirds of the most rapid heating occurred in the first 20 minutes.
Vehicle interior color was probably the biggest factor in how quickly the interior temperature increased.
Even when outside temperatures averaged 61° F during the first hour of testing, the inside of a parked car could exceed 105° F.
Once your body reaches a core temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, heatstroke can occur, causing toxins to flood your body and lead to cell death. At 106°, your body begins to convulse. Once your body temperature reaches 108°, irreversible brain damage will occur.
The interior of your closed car heats quickly because sunlight heats up elements inside, such as the dash, upholstery and steering wheel according to to noheatstroke.org. This occurs especially if the color of the vehicle is darker. Those elements release their heat into the air (heat rises), increasing the temperature inside your car. Opening or “cracking” the windows had little effect to cool the interior.
“Cracking” open your car window does not help cool down your car’s interior. A study survey was conducted to discover if people still held the assumption that this behavior helped to mitigate the threat of potential heatstroke to their child left inside the car. The results of the survey found that the majority of Americans believe that there is no overall effect on the temperature inside of a car when rolling down the window on a hot day. Still a few still believe it does.
51.7% of respondents said cracking open a window does not lessen nor increase the threat of heatstroke to a potential victim inside a car.
32.9% of respondents said cracking open a window does lessen the threat of heatstroke.
15.5% of respondents said cracking open a window does not lessen the threat of heatstroke.
Consumer Reports wants automakers to integrate features that can detect children in the vehicle cabin and trigger an alert and get the technology into as many models as they can, as soon as they can. Aftermarket products often fall short because they still depend on adults recognizing the risk and taking some sort of action.
To ensure the safety of our children it’s essential for us to take proactive measures to prevent death due to hot cars. The following are a few strategies that can help to reduce your child’s risk:
Education and awareness: We need to raise awareness about the dangers of leaving our children unattended in a vehicle. Parents, caregivers and society as a whole should understand the risks and consequences and actively educate others about this issue. Public awareness campaigns, media coverage and community initiatives can play a vital role in spreading this message.
Never leave a child unattended: The cardinal rule is to never leave your child alone in a parked car, regardless of the duration. Your children should be attended to at all times. Even another responsible adults can help by taking turns watching your child to ensure their safety.
Vehicle safety measures: Utilize vehicle safety mechanisms to ensure your children are not left behind inadvertently. For example, some cars have motion sensors that can alert the driver if your child or pet is detected in the backseat of your car.
Encourage child care communication: If there is a change in your routine, such as a different person dropping off your child at daycare or school, establish communication protocols. Encourage your childcare provider to promptly contact the parents if your child does not arrive at the expected time.
Community involvement: Encourage businesses, shopping centers and public spaces to display awareness posters or stickers reminding parents not to leave their children unattended in cars. Establish community programs that incentivize responsible behavior, such as distributing informational brochures or organizing seminars.
Be vigilant: If you notice a child unattended in a vehicle, act promptly. Check if the car is locked and if necessary call emergency services. Do not hesitate to intervene if a child’s safety is at risk.
The most common response to children dying is cars is that only bad or negligent parents forget kids in cars. Noted Ph.D. professor David Diamond from the University of South Florida says. “It’s a matter of circumstances. “Forgetting a child is not a negligence problem but a memory problem.”
Remember this can happen to anyone.
Next week I’ll talk about heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
