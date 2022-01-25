I’ve attended a lot of meetings that discussed the growing violence in our society. “Road rage,” “Facebook rage,” “stepped on my shoe rage” and “you disrespected me rage.” Blame was placed on the police, the district attorney’s office, no jobs, no education opportunities, on gun control. All of these issues are problems, but is it the reason for all the violence we had in the United States?
According to U.S. Statista Research Department in 2020, 13- to 20-year-olds committed most of the violent crimes in the U.S. Most of the victims knew their perpetrator. People that are young, immature and lack self-control are committing most of the violent crimes in the U.S. More police, more convictions nor more jobs will control this mental health issue that is causing the violence. Two -thirds of the U.S. teens have had an anger attack so severe they have destroyed property or threatened or attacked another person. When these attacks continue it becomes a mental health issue called “intermittent explosive disorder (IED).” One in 12 teens may have this condition.
This is one of the most common teen disorders in America and is not being treated as much as it should. Anger is a big problem with teens when they can’t control it. I think we could solve some of the violence if we help our teens learn to control their anger. This condition can continue into adulthood. When it continues into adulthood it can lead to depression, drug use and alcoholism.
Most teens with IED have parents with violent tendencies or a parent with panic disorder. Teens in a situation with a parent having a mental health issue will mimic the violence of the parent.
There is not a lot of scientific research being done on IED. The largest amount of study data comes from The U.S. National Comorbidity Survey Replication Adolescent Supplement. Most is published in the Archives of General Psychiatry. Their data revealed that 8% of U.S. teens met the criteria for IED. This means they have had a few explosive episodes of impulsive and aggressiveness behavior that was grossly out of proportion to any precipitating psychosocial stressor. This means whatever was going on with the teen, their response did not match situation. This condition was more common among teens not living with their biological parents and those with the most siblings. The data also showed that there was very little treatment for this condition.
We don’t know what causes IED. We need to put more money into mental health treatment and research. We need to focus on the factors that put teens at risk. We need to also focus on any identifiable prevention factors.
Remember IED involves the repeated behavior, which is grossly out of proportion to the situation. Road rage, domestic abuse, throwing or breaking objects, or other temper tantrums may be signs of intermittent explosive disorder. We see this everyday in our community.
Symptoms of IED:
Fits of rage
Increased energy
Irritability
Sudden episodes of impulsive behavior
Racing thoughts
Tingling
Tremors
Palpitations
Chest tightness
Temper tantrums
Heated arguments
Tirades
Slapping, shoving or pushing
Shouting
Physical fights and property damage
Threatening or assaulting
If you feel your teen has IED talk to your primary care physician (PCP). Your PCP may recommend one or more diagnostic tests and procedures as part of an evaluation. You should try to eliminate physical conditions or other mental health issues that may be causing the symptoms. Your PCP can help you find a psychiatrist that specializes in the branch of medicine concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness. There is no cure for IED but you can gain control over behavior with treatment. There are inpatient treatment programs you can use for treatment. There’s no single treatment that’s works best for teens with IED.
Remember, your teen’s brain is growing mentally and their prefrontal cortex (the center for self-regulation, reasoning and impulse control) is not fully developed. You should not expect them to have clear decision-making. Their brain can be trained.
Families can help teens by:
Help your teen to manage their anger
Developing healthy and meaningful connections with their family
Form well-developed social skills
Develop good sleep hygiene; poor sleeping habits significantly affect our emotions, how we control them, and our overall mental well-being. Teenagers between 13 and 18 years old should get around 8.5 hours of sleep per night
Learn and adopt problem-solving by coming up with more than one solution to a problem
Learn to think before taking action and finding creative or physical outlets for anger
Try to understand and reframe situations to make a better assessment of events. Try to understand the emotions that impact us and being capable of managing reactions to them
Identify when to concede ground and when to push for a good outcome
