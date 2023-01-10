Did you know that sunlight could lower your blood pressure? A team of British researchers has figured out why. They found is that nitric oxide stored in the top layers of the skin reacts to sunlight and causes your blood vessels to widen as oxide moves into your bloodstream. This will lower your blood pressure.
A study exposed 24 people to ultraviolet radiation equal to 30 minutes in the sun. They found that the exposure significantly lowered their blood pressure 2 to 5 millimeters of mercury (mmHG) and changed the levels of nitric oxide.
Some people reading this study might think that if you expose your body to more ultraviolet light it could raise their risk of skin cancer. A 30-minute walk outside is not overexposure.
Excessive exposure can raise your risk of developing skin cancer, but too little could increase your risk of heart disease. You have to remember more people die from heart disease than skin cancer. These studies don’t mean that if you want to lower your blood pressure you should rely on sun exposure as their only form of treating your hypertension. More studies are needed to determine how much sunshine you need to improve your heart health.
Your blood pressure medication can make you more sensitive to the sun. There are a lot of medications for treating high blood pressure. These medications have different mechanism that causes sun sensitivity. You should take special care to avoid over exposure to the sun. You should ask your doctor or pharmacist if your blood pressure medication causes sun sensitivity.
Another reason to get some sunshine is the sun activates the production of vitamin D. Additional studies show that people with higher levels of Vitamin D had lower blood pressure levels and had a lower risk of developing hypertension. One recent study found that for every 10 percent increase in vitamin D levels, there was an 8 percent decrease in the risk of developing hypertension.
Your blood pressure levels will fluctuate seasonally. Your levels typically are at their highest during the winter months and lower during summer months.
Blood is carried from the heart to all parts of your body though your arteries. Your blood pressure is the force of the blood pushing against the walls of the arteries. Each time your heart beats, which is about 60-70 times a minute at rest, it pumps out blood into your arteries. Your blood pressure is at its highest when your heart beats, pumping the blood. This is called systolic pressure. When your heart is at rest, between beats, your blood pressure falls. This is the diastolic pressure.
Your blood pressure changes during the day. Your blood pressure is lowest as you sleep and rises when you get up. It also can rise when you are excited, nervous or active.
Your blood pressure is normal at 120/80 or lower. Your blood pressure is considered high (stage 1) if it reads 130/80. Stage 2 high blood pressure is 140/90 or higher. If you get a blood pressure reading of 180/110 or higher more than once or if you have repeated high readings you should seek medical treatment right away.
You should call 911 or emergency medical services if your blood pressure is 180/120 mmHg or greater and you have chest pain, shortness of breath or symptoms of stroke. Stroke symptoms include numbness or tingling, trouble speaking, or changes in vision.
High blood pressure kills a disproportionate number of African Americans unnecessarily each year. The prevalence of hypertension in the African-American population is between 25-30%.
Risk factors for high blood pressure include:
People older than 50
Those who are overweight
A high-sodium diet
Alcohol abuse
Health conditions affecting the heart, lungs, or kidneys
Poor blood circulation
Diuretics, sedatives, tranquilizers
Here are a few changes that can lower blood pressure and keep it down.
1. Lower your body fat.
2. Exercise with cardio conditioning and strength training.
3. Eat a healthy diet by planning your meals.
4. Reduce salt (sodium) in your diet.
5. Limit alcohol consumption.
6. Don’t smoke.
7. Practice good sleep hygiene.
8. Reduce your stress.
9. Take your blood pressure medication as prescribed.
If you have not had your blood pressure checked within the last year, please have it checked. Regular blood pressure checkups are important because many hypertensive people do not experience symptoms. Others may experience symptoms such as headache, nervousness, insomnia, nosebleeds, blurred vision, edema and shortness of breath.
Tracking your blood pressure at home will also help you control high blood pressure according to a recent study. Your self-monitoring keeps a record of the reading. Your physician can determine if your blood pressure medication is working effectively or needs tweaking.
High blood pressure is a serious problem, which can lead to even more serious diseases. High blood pressure indicates that the heart is working harder than normal which puts a strain on both the heart and the arteries. Controlling your blood pressure will alleviate these and other health issues.
