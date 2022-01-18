Speech is something most of us take for granted. Speech is essential for communication. Speech is one of the main ways in which we communicate with those around us. It should develop naturally. Disorders of speech and language are common in preschool age children. Some children and adults have problems with speech. Medically if you have problems with speech you have a disorder. A speech disorder is a condition in which a person has problems creating or forming the speech sounds needed to communicate with other.
Stuttering is a speech disorder characterized by repetition of sounds, syllables or words. I had a speech disorder. I didn’t form words. It took a few years before I was properly diagnosis and got the help I needed to develop socially and mentally. I know the isolation that a speech disorder can cause. I was fortunate to get a diagnosis that got me to a speech pathologist. I graduated from college, spent years on radio and TV and still write for newspapers for the last 40 years. An uncorrected speech disorder can hamper a child’s development mentally and physically.
Stuttering is a speech disorder that involves frequent and significant problems with normal fluency and flow of speech. three million Americans stutter. Stuttering affects people of all ages. It occurs most often in children between the ages of 2 and 6 as they develop language skills. Approximately 5 to 10% of all children will stutter for some period in their life. This can last from a few weeks to several years. Males are two to three times as likely to stutter as females and as they get older this gender difference increases. The number of males who continue to stutter is three to four times larger than the number of females. Most children will outgrow stuttering. Seventy-five percent of children will recover from stuttering. The remaining 25% can stutter their whole life.
Contrary to popular belief, stuttering is not caused by psychological problems, emotional trauma or stress. Stress can make it worse, but the underlying causes are thought to involve genetics, as well as factors such as neurophysiology. Almost 60% of the children that stutter have a family member with the same problem.
Most stutters can benefit from treatment, patience, support and love. That was the combination that worked for me. Treatment can be a combination of a number of therapies. These therapies can include:
Fluency-shaping therapy. Patients work with a speech therapist to correct some of the pit falls that can lead to stuttering. Examples include speaking too fast or trying to say too much. It’s easier to speak fluently when you slow down and use shorter sentences. A common technique used in public speaking is to break down a speech into groups of three or four words and allow time for pauses. This technique is called pausing and phrasing.
Stuttering modification therapy. This therapy combined with fluency shaping, isn’t meant to eliminate stuttering. It helps a child overcome a stuttering as it occurs. With this therapy when a stutter is imminent, the children stop talking for a moment to release tension from their lips, breathe normally and then start speaking again.
Cognitive behavior therapy. With cognitive behavior therapy, a person might predict the worst thing that could happen in a feared situation, such as being ridiculed for ordering a food or answering a question in school. In this therapy the child and the therapist work together to test the prediction in some way, such as answering a question in class and paying attention to others reactions. Once the child experiences the worst they imagine usually doesn’t come true. This will make it easier to face other feared situations.
Medication. A number of drugs have been reported to reduce stuttering. One of these drugs is alprazolam (Xanax), an antianxiety agent. Included also are citalopram (Celexa), a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and clomipramine (Anafranil), another strongly serotonergic drug.
If your child has a problem with language or speech development, talk to your primary health care provider about an evaluation. Your primary health care provider will refer you to a language development specialist. That specialist will assess your child to determine what type of problem with language or speech your child may have.
If your child has specific learning disabilities, including language or speech disorders, you are eligible for special education services or accommodations at school under the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act (IDEA).
There is no simple cure for stuttering. People who stutter can learn to speak easier, feel better about themselves and their speaking and communicate more effectively. Even the president of the United States had a speech disorder as a child. You can do your part when you provide the patience, support and love.
