Just in case you need more evidence on exercising, I found four studies that found that exercise is indeed good for you. Exercise is even critical if you want to survive to a vigorous, hardy and tough-boned old age. All four studies were published in the Archives of Internal Medicine. Everything we know already suggested that being active is healthier then being inactive. Exercise is better than any drug or anything else we have for good health. There’s no downside. If exercise was a drug, it would be the safest, most effective drug on earth.
The first study was based on data from the Nurses Health Study in the United States. This study found that women who are more physically active during middle age were more likely to be healthy by the time they reach age 70. Even walking and other moderate intensity exercise, lowered their risk for chronic diseases, heart trouble and cognitive impairment.
The second study focused on women that participated in a high-intensity exercise program four days a week. This study found that the women had stronger bones and less chance of falling than women who did relaxation, flexibility, endurance and balance.
The third study out of Germany found more evidence that either moderate or high-intensity exercise reduced the risk for cognitive impairment in men and women over the age of 55 over two years.
The fourth study in British Columbia, Canada, reported that women who did resistance training at least twice a week had improved cognitive skills compared to women that focused on balance, relaxation and flexibility activities. The resistance training included leg presses on the resistance machine had an added benefit of strengthening their legs.
If you have never worked out or you’re out of shape see your doctor to get his approval to start a program. You have to work your way into a program gradually. If you’re coming back from a long lay off (over six weeks) due to an injury or similar reason you need to be very careful and follow your doctor’s orders. Exercising can be dangerous if you don’t do the exercises correctly.
Always concentrate on what you’re doing. Being careless and taking your movements for granted can cause injury.
A good beginner workout would consist of a light aerobic workout like brisk walking and basic calisthenics like push-ups for the shoulders, chest, back and triceps and crunches for the abdominal area.
Aerobic exercise primarily works the heart, lungs and circulatory system. Aerobic workouts will also help you burn body fat if you do 30 minutes or more of continuous movement. It takes your body 20 minutes to switch to the fat burning stage during a workout. Try to get in at least 30 to 45 minutes of aerobic exercise three to four times a week. Try to keep your aerobic workout under 60 minutes. This way you won’t overdo it and you’ll decrease your risk of injury due to repetitive stress. Thirty to 45 minutes is ideal, but you may have to start below 10 minutes and increase your workout time gradually. Some examples of aerobic exercise include 30 minutes or more of brisk walking, jogging, bicycling, swimming, walking in a pool, aerobic dance and jumping rope. Workouts, which include a lot of stop and go movements will burn some calories but are not considered good aerobic exercises. These include karate, volleyball, weight training, sprinting, tennis, ballet and gymnastics.
You also need to do some toning and strength-building exercises for a totally fit body. Calisthenics, resistance training with weights or machines will strengthen and tone your body. A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. Start with one or two different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise one to three times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least eight repetitions for a set, the weight is too heavy.
I recommend using a combination of free weights (dumbbells and barbells) and machines. Using free weights during some exercises will give you more control over your range of motion. Because machines can’t possibly fit every body shape they don’t provide a full range of motion with every exercise. People who don’t have access to resistance training equipment can improvise with sandbags, plastic bottles filled with water or even canned goods.
Exercise has been shown to fight against arthritis, osteoporosis, heart disease, lung disease, cancer and many more woes. Exercise is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy. The bottom line is that you should do some physical activity.
