Cigarette smoking is responsible for half million deaths per year in the United States. 50,000 people die from secondhand smoke exposure. That’s about one in five deaths annually or 1,300 deaths every day. On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers.
Smokers often feel like everything is fine until they experience the difference as a former smoker. I hear people talk about how much easier it is to breathe after they quit smoking and how much they can’t stand the smell of cigarettes all the time.
Quitting smoking cigarettes can be challenging. Nicotine addiction, withdrawal symptoms and habits developed over time can make it difficult to break your addiction to smoking. A commitment and the right strategies can make it possible to quit smoking and improve your overall health. To get started:
Identify your reasons for quitting
The first step in quitting smoking is to identify your reasons for quitting. Do you want to improve your health? Save money? Be a role model for your children? Whatever your reasons may be, write them down and keep them in a visible place. These reasons can serve as a reminder for why you want to quit and can help you stay motivated.
Choose a quitting method
There are a lot of quitting methods. You can go cold turkey, nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), prescription medications or behavioral therapy. Cold turkey involves quitting smoking abruptly. NRT involves the use of patches, gum or lozenges to gradually reduce your nicotine intake. Prescription medications like bupropion or varenicline can also be effective in reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Behavioral therapy can help individuals identify and change your thoughts and behaviors that trigger your smoking.
Prepare for quit dayOnce you’ve chosen your quitting method you need to prepare for your quit day. Set a date and get rid of all smoking-related items, such as cigarettes, lighters and ashtrays. You may also want to avoid places, people and things that trigger your smoking habit. You should also stock up on healthy snacks and drinks to help curb cravings.
Manage your withdrawal symptoms
You will have withdrawal symptoms. Withdrawal symptoms are common when you quit smoking. They can include cravings, irritability, anxiety and difficulty concentrating. Prepare for withdrawal symptoms by having a plan in place to cope with them. To manage your symptoms try deep breathing exercises, meditation or physical activity such as yoga, walking or lifting weights. NRT can also help alleviate withdrawal symptoms.
Get support
Having a support system can make quitting smoking easier. This can include family, friends or a support group. It’s important to surround yourself with individuals who will encourage and support you throughout the quitting process. You may also want to consider seeking the help of a healthcare professional such as a doctor or counselor.
Keep yourself motivated
Staying motivated is a must if you want to quit smoking. Remind yourself of your reasons for quitting and celebrate your small victories along the way. Consider treating yourself to a reward for each achievement with a new book or a movie ticket. Make sure you stay positive and focused on your goal of becoming smoke-free.
If you relapse
Relapse is a part of recovery sometimes. Relapse can happen. It’s important that you not give up. Learn from your relapse. Use it as an opportunity to develop better strategies to avoid any future setbacks. Quitting smoking is a journey and setbacks are a normal part of your quest.
Take care of yourself
When you quit smoking it can be stressful. It’s important to take care of yourself. You should make sure you get enough sleep, eat healthy meals and exercise. This will help reduce your stress levels and improve your overall health.
Don’t let triggers stop you
Triggers can cause a person to crave cigarettes. It’s important to identify your triggers and develop a plan to avoid and manage them. For example, if stress is a trigger, you may want to try meditation when you feel stressed.
Develop healthy habits
You need to replace your smoking with healthy behavioral habits. They can include activities such as reading, painting, cross word puzzles, Sudoku
or sewing. Take on projects like washing the car, gardening, drawing or writing letters. Visit non-smoking places like libraries, museums and theaters. Make a list of other things you can do to keep from smoking and choose from it when the urge is strong. Try to find something that you enjoy that can distract you from smoking.
Stay positive
Quitting smoking can be a challenging task, but you should stay positive. Don’t forget why you decided to quit smoking. You should focus on the benefits of being smoke-free. It’s important to stay committed to your goal of quitting smoking, even if it takes you several attempts.
Life after cigarettes
As an ex-smoker you will find yourself in situations that trigger your urge to smoke. When this happens don’t tell yourself, one cigarette won’t hurt, it will. There are no “buts” about it you have to think of yourself as a non-smoker. Three days after you’ve quit your body will not need the nicotine. The psychological need will be the obstacle to overcome at this point but it will become easier to resist with time.
As difficult as it may be to quit remember it’s never too late. Immediately after you quit you will begin to reverse the damage done to your body and reduce your risk for disease. Ten years after cessation an ex-smokers risk for heart disease approaches that of a non-smoker and the same applies to lung cancer fifteen years after cessation.
As an added bonus you will no longer have to worry about having enough cigarettes to last through the day, a party, a meeting or a weekend trip.
There are times when quitters do win. Be a winner and quit!
