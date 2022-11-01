Do you have a good relationship with your food? You don’t have to be young to have an eating disorder. Until recently eating disorders have been associated with adolescent girls, who don’t eat enough or eat far too much. The landscape of these disorders is changing. More women and men in their 40s 50s and 60s and beyond are struggling with these sometimes life-threatening conditions. 11,000,000 Americans struggle with eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder. In the last few years, there has been a substantial increase in the number of women over 30, who have sought treatment for an eating disorder.
Scientist don’t know what causes an eating disorder. Research studies show that genetics play a role in eating disorders. If you have a close relative, such as a parent or sibling with an eating disorder you are at greater risk. If you also have a predisposition to psychological and emotional triggers, eating disorder may result.
Eating disorders can be divided into the following categories:
Anorexia nervosa is characterized by low weight typically less than 85% of normal weight for a person’s age and height. They can also fear weight gain, have a denial of illness and distorted body image. A distorted body image is thinking you are overweight when you’re not. Anorexia nervosa can lead to a number of complications such as hair loss, osteoporosis, electrolyte imbalance, cardiac problems and organ failure.
Bulimia nervosa occurs in people at all weight and is marked by binge eating, uncontrolled consumption of unusual large amounts of food, accompanied by purging. They want to undo the binge eating by vomiting. They also use the unnecessary use of laxatives or extra excess exercise. Bulimia can cause the same health consequences as Anorexia nervosa.
Binges eating disorder are common. BED is similar to Bulimia, but without the purging. BED is different from simple over eating. The suffers feel a loss of control over what they eat. The condition can lead to obesity, BED can also the cause insomnia and body aches.
All the adults face a number of situations that can trigger an eating disorder:
Hormonal Changes: Most women are unprepared for the hormonal changes with menopause. They are unprepared for psychological or physiological changes of aging, hormonal changes, redistribution of fat from other parts of the body to their body. These issues can result in extreme weight loss strategies. These changes can lead to mood swings and sleep disturbances that often trigger cravings and increase appetite setting the stage for binge eating. In men, decreasing testosterone and age-related changes in their bodies can trigger eating disorders.
Divorce: Following a break-up or a divorce, women may see a new man and want to appear as physically attractive as possible. This can prompt women to take extreme measures to lose weight. If a man’s wife initiates a divorce, he can feel lost and abandon and turn to food for comfort.
Empty nest syndrome: When children leave home a mother who has taken care of them can experience a sense of loneliness, uselessness and boredom. Empty nest syndrome can set up that mother for binge eating. This is often seen as an attempt to find a sense of fullness.
Depression: Women and men often contend with the death of friends and other life events that can trigger depression. A reduce appetite is a common symptom of depression and can lead to anorexia.
Overdoing fitness: Anorexia can develop in people who are overly concerned with diet and fitness. These people become obsessed. Their good intentions can quickly cross the line from helpful to obsessive.
One of the challenges of treating an older adult, unlike a teenager, a 60-year-old cannot be forced in to treatment. If you experience body image distortion, have an inability to control binge eating or you are overweight you should realize that it may not be just a passing phase.
In some cases of anorexia inpatient treatment is often necessary. Your brain is unable to function properly because of malnutrition. Your decision-making is almost always impaired. In some cases your brain can shrink. 10% of the patients with anorexia die from medical complications of starvation, heart failure and suicide.
Insurance companies often cover inpatient treatment for anorexia but deny coverage for inpatient treatment for bulimia and BED. You need to find the right professional. The most effective treatment includes a therapist, a psychiatrist or a psychologist, a social worker or other experienced health professionals with a background in treating eating disorders.
To can find a practitioner in your area consult the National Eating Disorder Association (nationaleatingdisorders.org) or the Binge Eating Disorder Association (www.bedonline.com). A registered dietitian should be consulted to offer advice on proper nutrition and helpful eating habits. Make sure that your mental and physical issues are discussed with your primary care physician. This is important to ensure that your doctor takes the patient’s eating disorder into account when offering medical advice.
If you suspect that a love one may have an eating disorder, have a conversation that begins with a loving message such as “I care about you.” “I care about your health.” I worry about how much you seem to be struggling with your eating.” Try to get your love one to at least get an evaluation by a dietitian, psychologist or a psychiatrist. They can give you options. You want to point out that it is always better to have information and expert’s opinions on any health issue and not make a decision in a vacuum.
