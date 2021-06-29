We seldom think we will get seriously injured or die if we fall. Seniors are at greater risk for falling but there is no age group that doesn’t fall. For adults in their 30s, 40s, and 50s falling is the leading cause of nonfatal injuries. More than 3 million are treated in the hospital every year for falls. A decline in your motor function tends to accelerate from 75-80 years of age. For adults 65 and older, studies show falls are the leading cause of fatal injuries.
I always tell people to do a fall assessment of their home for fall hazards. These hazards include electrical cords, area rugs, slippery floors, table edges and objects in the wrong place. You should also understand the effects of your medication such as blood pressure, sleeping pills or any that can affect your balance. Vision problems and ill-fitting shoes can put you at risk for falling.
Your neuromuscular system includes all the muscles in your body and the nerves that serve them. Every movement your body makes requires communication between your brain and your muscles. Even subtle changes in your neuromuscular system, which helps us keep our balance, can cause us to fall. Exercising and strengthening your body before you become unsteady is one of the best steps you can take to protect your neuromuscular system.
Do you sometimes feel a little wobbly when you stand on one leg? It may be due your body’s loosing strength. After 40 we begin to lose 1% of our muscle mass every year. Most seniors also become more sedentary as they age. These two factors alone can make your body less able to adapt to sudden terrain changes. Without exercise and a sedentary trend our nervous system will also become less sensitive as we age.
If you are afraid of falling or you have a history of falling it can affect your confidence. Get a professional to give you a balance assessment. This will tell you where you are having problems and what you have to work on.
Muscle weakness can make us apprehensive about losing our balance. Some people start to avoid physical activities because we have muscle weakness. If we avoid activities that challenge us, it will only accelerate both muscle and nervous system decline.
Strengthening muscles, tendons and ligaments with resistance exercise will make you stronger, help support the skeletal system and joints, and make your neuromuscular system more efficient. Stronger muscles, tendons and ligaments can reduce your risk of having joint problems and help existing joint problems. You should talk with your doctor before you start because depending on what the joint problem, resistance training may aggravate it.
Aerobic exercises (walking, jogging, biking or swimming continuously for 15 minutes or more) are important but muscle-strengthening exercises are just as important to have a fit body. In fact, strength-building exercises are a necessary part of an aerobic program because they help keep the bones and joints strong enough to withstand aerobic training.
Sleep is another factor that can affect your neuromuscular system. If you get the right amount of sleep you will get the most out of your body. If you don't get enough sleep your muscles will work less efficiently. The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people. Each person needs the right amount of sleep in order to be fully alert throughout the day. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours. Some people need more than that to avoid problem sleepiness; others need less. If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. Many people do not get enough sleep during the workweek and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week. At night your body covers your nerve endings with protein. This insures your neuromuscular system will work properly.
If you do develop neuromuscular problems you should have a team working with any neuromuscular system issues. Neuromuscular medicine and physiatry specialists should be your key health care providers. They will help to maximize your health and functional capacities, and inhibit or prevent complications.
A good exercise programs and good sleep hygiene are being recommended for people well into their senior years to help them perform everyday living activities such as walking, grooming, dressing, climbing stairs, and getting in and out of chairs. It also helps improve balance and coordination. When added together these qualities equal more independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.