Based on recent studies most people don’t realize that some major bad lifestyle factors can affect their cancer risk. Instead many people worry about cancer causing claims that aren’t backed by scientific evidence. The internet is responsible for most of the misinformation. The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) conducted the study. AICR noted that about half of the cancer deaths in the United States could be prevented through good lifestyle choices. Research shows us that 50% of cancer cases and about 50% of cancer deaths are preventable with the knowledge we have today and lifestyle changes. These lifestyle changes include not smoking, eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight. Only a few people were aware that obesity, physical inactivity and a diet high in processed foods or a diet low in fruits and vegetables increased your risk for all cancers.
We are learning new things about cancer prevention every day. We sometimes hear about cancer-prevention tip recommendation only to find another study advising against the recommendation. When you see these seemingly contradictions we should error on the side of caution. Weigh the facts and if you can eliminate the behavior eliminate it.
Smoking
Smoking has been linked to numerous types of cancer that include cancer of the lung, mouth, throat, larynx, pancreas, bladder, cervix and kidney. Chewing tobacco, smoking cigarettes or cigars, using e-cigarettes and even exposure to second and third hand smoke will raise your risk for cancer. Do everything you can do to avoid this product.
Diet
Your body fights off cancer every day. To fight off cancer you need to make sure you get in good nutritious food. The key to eating right is planning. Write it down. You should know what you are going to eat everyday. Plan your meals and use fresh foods as much as possible. Your body needs at least 2 servings of protein, 4 to 6 servings of vegetables, 3 to 6 servings of fruits, 2 to 4 servings of grain and 2 servings of dairy products everyday.
A healthy weight
Maintaining a healthy weight can lower your risk of cancer. A healthy weight is a good balance between your body’s fat, muscle and bone densities. Your body needs more muscle and bone.
Exercise
Exercise should be a part of everyone’s daily routine. We should exercise everyday for at least 30 minutes. That 30 minutes of exercise should be intense. It should get your heart beating fast. Exercise will get your body mass percentages of fat, muscle and bone to the levels you need.
The sun
The more exposure to the Sun’s DNA damaging risk factors the more you are at risk. The skin doesn’t know if you are exposed once for a long period of time by one risk factor or hundreds of time by many risk factors for short periods of time. The exposure is cumulative. Wear sunscreen and limit your time in the Sun.
Sleep
The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people. Each person needs sleep in order to be fully alert throughout the day. Your body also needs enough sleep to allow your body a chance to reset itself to keep your body healthy. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours. Some people need more than that to avoid problem sleepiness, others need less. If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. Many people do not get enough sleep during the workweek and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
Drinking alcohol
Any type of alcoholic drinks, including red and white wine, beer, cocktails and liquor are linked with cancer. The more you drink, the higher your cancer risk. According to the Mayo Clinic moderate alcohol use for healthy adults generally is up to one drink a day for women and up to two drinks a day for men. Examples of one drink include: Beer: 12 fluid ounces (355 milliliters) Wine: 5 fluid ounces (148 milliliters).
Know your body
Knowing your body and getting regular screenings for various types of cancer can increase your chances of discovering most cancers early. Early detection is when treatment is most likely to be successful. Ask your doctor about a cancer-screening schedule for you.
Get your vaccinations and treatments for viral infectionsHepatitis B can increase the risk of developing liver cancer. The hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for certain adults at high risk. Hepatitis C is curable. Both hepatitis B and C can lead to cancers. Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is recommended for girls and boys ages 11 and 12. HPV is a sexually transmitted virus that can lead to cervical and other genital cancers as well as squamous cell cancers of the head and neck.
Know your family medical history
If anyone in your family has had cancer you need to check for all cancers. Genetic testing is also a useful tool in knowing your risk.
Nearly 1,736,000 Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year and more than 606,800 will die, but your risk of not developing cancer is not out of your control.
