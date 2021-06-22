Each day about 10,000 Americans will turn 65. By 2030 one in five Americans will be 65 or older. As we get older we should focus on preventive services. Most people are not aware of the preventative services that are recommended for their age group especially among minorities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following services, vaccinations and screening for early detection of cancer, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, alcohol abuse and osteoporosis:
Alcohol abuse
Aging also slows down a senior’s ability to break down alcohol. Alcohol will remain in a person’s system longer. Because of this reason some seniors can feel an increase in the effects from the same amount of alcohol they drank when younger. This can cause more accidents. This can include falls, fractures and car crashes. Older women are more sensitive than men to the effects of alcohol.
Some medications should not be mixed with alcohol. That includes prescription, over-the-counter and herbal remedies. Mixing them with alcohol can be dangerous or even deadly. Most seniors take medications every day and are more likely to take one or more medications that interact with alcohol. This will increase their risk for a harmful alcohol medication interaction.
There is no healthy way to drink alcohol. But you can keep these facts in mind:
You should never drink alcohol on an empty stomach. It doesn’t stop the affects of drinking but it does slow down the rate it is absorbed into your liver.
Stay well hydrated by consuming plenty of water. It will help to rehydrate you but won’t stop the damage the alcohol does to your body.
Avoid sugar-laden, pro-inflammatory mixers and use soda water or tonic instead.
Coffee is not an antidote to alcohol and will leave you feeling even worse. More than two cups of coffee can cause caffeine problems.
High blood pressure
One of every three adults in the U.S. has high blood pressure. It’s even higher in people over 65. Seventy percent of people that had a heart attack had high blood pressure. Eighty percent of people that had their first stroke had high blood pressure. Seventy percent of people that had chronic heart failure had high blood pressure.
Hypertension kills a disproportionate number of African Americans unnecessarily each year.
A change in diet and exercise can make you feel better and lower your resting blood pressure but you should never discontinue prescribed medication unless your physician tells you to stop.
Bottom line is, if you have high blood pressure or are at risk take steps to reduce your risk or reduce your blood pressure.
Cervical cancer
Older women feel that they are no longer at risk for cervical cancer. Recent research conducted by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis stated that the rate of death for women over the age of 65 from cervical cancer is actually higher than that of women below that age. Twenty-five percent of all new cases occur among seniors. In fact, of that group of older women, approximately 7.6 per 100,000 die from cervical cancer as compared to only 2.1 for younger women.
Many senior women die because they choose to not have a pap smear. Many decline treatment after being diagnosed with cervical cancer. Many doctors have a tendency to limit aggressive treatment in older patients. Aggressive treatments could improve outcomes. Studies show that many older patients can tolerate radiation therapy and aggressive surgical therapy very well. Not getting a pap smear decreases a woman’s chances for survival. Bottom line is you should get a pap smear and get treated if you have cervical cancer no matter your age.
Depression
While depression is a common problem among seniors, it is not a normal part of aging. Studies show that older adults feel satisfied with their lives, even while having more illnesses or physical problems. Seniors depressed appear to feel tired, have trouble sleeping, or seem grumpy and irritable. Attention problems caused by depression can sometimes look like Alzheimer’s disease or other brain disorders. Older adults also may have more medical conditions, such as heart disease, stroke or cancer which may cause depressive symptoms. Seniors taking medications with side effects can contribute to depression. Sudden life change as we get older can cause feelings of uneasiness, stress and sadness. Bottom line is you need to talk to your doctor about your life. Have a trusted friend or relative you can confide in.
High cholesterol
A high cholesterol level is one of the main factors contributing to heart attacks, strokes and other circulation problems. Cholesterol is a yellowish, waxy material. It’s found in every cell in our body and it’s essential for our cells to function properly. Your body produces all the cholesterol it needs. When you consume too much saturated fat your cholesterol level increases. Excess fat in your diet increases your cholesterol levels, which is eventually deposited in the inner walls of your arteries. As you get older, scar tissue and other materials build up over the cholesterol causing the arteries to narrow. This is called atherosclerosis. When the arteries leading to the heart narrow, blood flow becomes restricted which can lead to a heart attack. When the arteries leading to the brain narrow you can have a stroke. More than 40 million Americans have high levels of cholesterol.
Bottom line is you should know your numbers and keep them under control.
Obesity, osteoporosis and diabetes
Getting older does not mean that you have to become weak and suffer from age related changes that affect older people who are sedentary. Obesity, osteoporosis and diabetes are just a few issues that can affect seniors if they don’t exercise. Several studies show that resistance-training exercises help maintain and increase muscle strength and size as we age. When muscle biopsies of men over 50 who lifted weights were compared with those of 20-year-old men the biopsies looked the same. When biopsies of men over 50 who did not exercise were compared with those of the same 20-year-old men their biopsies showed typical age-related changes.
Weightlifting is an excellent form of resistance training. Do some form of resistance training every day. Start your exercise program with one or two exercises per body part. Do about two to three sets of eight to 10 reps for each exercise. If you can do more than 12 reps you need to increase the amount of weight you’re using.
Shingles vaccine and other vaccinations
The best way to avoid shingles is to get vaccinated. A vaccine helps your body create a strong defense against shingles. People over 60 that get vaccinated for shingles reduce their risk for developing shingles by 50% and getting persistent pain of PHN by over 60%. The shingle vaccine is even more effective with people between 50 and 60. The vaccine reduces their risk by 70%. Vaccines can be a single dose or require more doses. If you don’t receive your second dose within the recommended window after your first dose, you do not need to restart the series. You should receive the second dose as close to this time frame as possible. For best results it’s important that you complete the vaccine series. Check to see what other vaccines you should get as a senior.
Older people don’t think of their age as a disadvantage. I ask myself all the time, “What is old?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.