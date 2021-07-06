Heat-related deaths and illnesses are almost always preventable. Despite this fact, hundreds of people in the United States die by extreme heat every year. With global warming it’s only going to get worst.
If you are affected by any of the items listed below you should take even more care in the heat.
AgeIf you are over 50 or less than four
WeightOverweight
Underweight
Environmental
Lack of air conditioning
Living on upper floors
City dwelling
A gym without air conditioning
Medical condition
Heart disease
Eating disorder
Hyperthyroidism
Kidney disease
Lung disease
Diabetes
Previous heat stroke
High resting heart rate
Alcoholism
Medications
Antipsychotic medications (phenothiazines, Mellaril, Thorazine and Clozani)
Tranquilizers such as benzodiazepines
Anticholinergics such as Cogentin, Artane and Benadryl
Lithium, MAO inhibitors
Tricyclic antidepressants
Antihistamines
Heart and blood pressure medications
Lung medications
Recreational drugs
Amphetamines, cocaine, heroin, LSD, PCP, Ecstasy
According to Adrienne L. Hollis, Senior Climate Justice and Health Scientist, “Using data from the Killer Heat Report, we asked what effect the extreme heat days would have on African Americans. My colleague Dr. Kristy Dahl, a co-author of the report, examined the average number of days with a heat index above 105 F in counties where African Americans make up 25% or more of the population (which is about twice the national average) vs. those counties that are less than 25% African American. The historical data also showed that African Americans have been disproportionately affected by extreme heat.”
We have had a few groupings of three days of 90 degrees already. We can still have more days over 90 this summer. During the last few years heat related illnesses caused a number of deaths. Most of these deaths could have been prevented. These illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome. All of these illnesses are caused by overexposure to the heat and loss of body fluids. Two-thirds of your body is composed of water making it the body’s most vital nutrient. Water provides a valuable source of minerals like calcium and magnesium. It carries nutrients to organs by way of the bloodstream. Water also helps digest food and absorbs the nutrients into the body. It carries away bodily waste products and cools the body through perspiration. Water moistens mucous membranes and lubricates the joints. Water can also help to prevent some serious heat related medical problems.
I’ve talked a lot about the importance of water during extremely hot weather. You have to drink water or you’ll have some serious problems. We lose about a half-gallon of body fluid during the day. That’s about 2% of your body weight. If you workout, you’ll lose even more and this could be dangerous. With a 3% fluid loss, you’ll have a hard time maintaining your body temperature. With a 4% fluid loss, your muscles stop working properly. A 5% fluid loss is life threatening. At 150 pounds, a 5% fluid loss is only 7 1/2 lbs. That 5% fluid loss can affect the body in a variety adverse ways.
Heat cramps
Heat cramps are the least severe of the three most common heat-related medical emergencies. This condition is usually the first signal that the body is having problems with the heat. Heat cramps are severe and painful muscle spasms. They occur usually in the legs and abdomen and can be viewed as a warning signal for a more severe heat related emergency.
To treat heat cramps you should have the injured person rest in a cool place. You can give the person cool water or a sports drink. Rest and fluids are usually all the person needs to recover. To help make the person comfortable, help them to stretch the muscle and gently massage the area. Neither salt tablets nor saltwater are recommended for the treatment of heat-related illnesses. The salt tablets and saltwater could make the emergency worse.
When the cramps stop, you can usually go back to your regular activities. However, you should keep in mind that you should drink more water before, during and after activities.
Heat exhaustion
Heat exhaustion is more serious than muscle cramps and can be life-threatening. This condition often affects people who need to wear heavy clothes or work in extremely hot and humid conditions. The signals include cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion.
First aid for heat exhaustion includes giving the victim water, having the victim lie down, loosen the clothing, apply cool, wet cloths, moving the victim to a cool place and getting the victim to a hospital. Heat exhaustion may require rest for up to a week or more for complete recovery.
Heat stroke
Heat stroke is the least common heat illness but it is the severest. It occurs most often when people ignore the warning signals of heat cramps and heat exhaustion. Heat stroke is a serious medical emergency because the body’s systems begin to stop functioning. The signals of heat stroke are red, hot, dry skin, changes in consciousness, a rapid, weak pulse and rapid, shallow breathing.
The immediate first aid for heat stroke is to cool the body quickly. You can do this by undressing the person and sponge them down with cool water or rubbing alcohol. You can also place the person in a tub of cool water (without ice) to bring down the victim temperature. You should treat the victim until their temperature has been reduced to 102F. After you’ve reduced the temperature, dry the person. You can also use fans, air conditioners or almost anything that will reduce temperature. If the victim’s temperature starts to go up again, start the process over. If you believe a person is suffering from a heat stroke don’t give them stimulants, salt or hot fluids. After giving first aid, you should get the victim to a hospital.
Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome
The victim is often taking neurolepetic medications or using recreational drugs. Similar to heat stroke, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome may look at first like heat exhaustion. Symptoms can include change in mental status, blood pressure will go up or drop to dangerous levels, dizziness, rapid pulse, tremors, slow irregular movements of limbs, facial muscles and eyes. Twenty percent of the cases result in death.
Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome is a severe medical emergency. The immediate first aid is to get immediate medical help. While waiting for medical help, follow the first aid for heat stroke.
Many people limit water intake thinking it will cause them to bloat; actually not drinking water will cause you to retain water. Other people try to sweat away excess weight. Water loss or sweating is not an indication you’re losing weight. It just means you’re losing necessary body fluids.
To insure you don’t fall victim to a heat related illness you should drink 8 to 10 glasses of water daily. Increase your water intake gradually by one extra glass of water a day every other day until you’re drinking 8 to 10 glasses of water a day. Make sure they are spread out during the day instead of drinking more than one glass at a time. You should eat foods high in water content like lettuce, carrots and melons. Increasing your potassium intake will also help to regulate your water intake. You can get potassium through foods like bananas, sunflower seeds or dried beans instead of supplements.
If you work out you need to make sure you keep your fluid level high. Water is the best liquid you can drink before, during and after a workout. You should drink small amounts of water at 10 to 20 minute intervals. The body doesn’t store water very well, so if you drink a lot of it at one time your body will just get rid of it. Avoid sugary drinks during workouts as they tend to fatigue the body and may make it hard to get through the workout. Don’t wait until you become thirsty, by then it’s too late and your body will start to fatigue.
If you’re overweight, slow down your workout pace. Your extra body fat and the heat will make your bodywork overtime. Restrictive diets and heat don’t mix. High protein, low carbohydrate or low calorie diets can dehydrate the body and cause many problems while you’re working out. Eat balanced meals high in carbohydrates and water content, such as fruits and vegetables. As the humidity rises, adjust your workout, even if you’re in good shape. Read your body, if it’s running out of energy or if it seems affected by the heat, stop. You don’t want to stop working out just because it’s hot, but you should use a little common sense when working out in hot weather.
