When you plan you are thinking ahead. With every meal you should think ahead. This planning will ensure you get all of the nutrients needed each day. You spend money, time and effort for every meal. With the cost of everything going up, planning will not only help you not to waste money you also won’t waste time or your effort.
You need two servings of protein, four to six servings of vegetables, three to six servings of fruit, two to four servings of grain, and two servings of dairy products everyday. Using this servings guide you’ll have a plan that is low in fat, sodium and sugar. If you don’t add the fat, sodium and sugar, they won’t be part of your menu. Use herbs and other vegetables, such as onions, bell peppers and celery to season your food.
When shopping you should choose the best food. Not all fruits and vegetables are created equally. You should choose the dark items. Did you know that pink grapefruit has more than 30 times the vitamin A than white grapefruit. Romaine lettuce has twice the calcium and iron, eight times the vitamin C and more than 10 times the vitamin A than iceberg lettuce. One of the most nutrient dense vegetables you can buy is broccoli. Some other great vegetables include spinach, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, carrots, red bell peppers and winter squash.
You should start with a menu. You should consume at least 1,600 calories a day to get all of your nutritional daily needs. Ask yourself how many meals will you eat in a day. Let’s start with three meals.
Breakfast
Fruit
¾ cup of orange juice
Spanish omelet
1 large egg
1 tablespoon of microwaved chopped onions
1 tablespoon of microwaved chopped green pepper
2 tablespoons of diced tomatoes
1 slice of whole-wheat toast
Tea (try an herbal non caffeinated tea)
I would wash, chop and microwave your pepper and onion for the day of cooking.
To make the Spanish omelet mix the diced tomatoes, chopped green pepper, chopped onions and egg together. Fry in a non-stick pan.
This breakfast can be ready in 15 minutes.
Lunch
Black bean soup
2 tablespoons microwaved chopped onions
2 tablespoons microwaved chopped green pepper
½ can of pureed black beans
2 table spoons of cream of chicken soup
Green salad
1 cup of chopped romaine lettuce
½ cup of diced tomatoes
½ tablespoon of Italian seasoning
2 tablespoons of your favorite salad dressing
Mix all your ingredients in a bowl. First, cut up your washed romaine lettuce and tomatoes then mix together. Second, mix all of the ingredients for the black bean soup in a bowl and microwave for three minutes.
This lunch can be ready in 15 minutes.
Dinner
Quick Asian-inspired soup
¼ lb. of cooked chicken
¾ cup of cooked brown rice pasta
½ cup of cooked corn
½ cup of cooked chopped spinach
1 ½ cup of chicken stock
¼ cup of microwaved chopped onions
¼ cup of microwaved chopped green pepper
In a bowl mix all of the soup ingredients and microwave for three minutes then add the cooked pasta. Add two servings of a dairy product during the day to meet all of your nutritional needs.
This dinner can be ready in 15 minutes.
The shopping list
1 large green pepper
1 medium onion
1 can of black beans
1 dozen eggs
1 box of chicken stock
turkey breast cutlets
1 can of corn
1 box of frozen chopped spinach
1 can of cream of chicken soup
1 large tomato
1 bottle or jar of salad dressing
1 jar of Italian seasoning
1 head of romaine lettuce
16 oz. bag of brown rice pasta
1 loaf of whole wheat bread
1 gallon of milk
It’s important to remember what makes a serving size. Serving size has always been a misunderstood term. The serving size varies with the type of food. A serving of vegetable or fruit is a 1/2-cup or a single item. With a grapefruit or cantaloupe half is a serving. While one medium potato, a bowl of salad and a six-ounce glass of juice are all single servings. A serving size of bread is one slice. A serving of cooked cereal, cornmeal, grits, macaroni, noodles, rice and spaghetti is 1/2 to 3/4 cups. A serving of milk is eight ounces, a serving of yogurt is one cup, a serving of cheddar or Swiss cheese is one ounce, a serving of ice cream is a 1/2 cup and a serving of cottage is 1/2 cup. A serving of lean chicken, fish, turkey, lamb or pork is three to four ounces. The key to getting this amount of food is planning.
These meals averaged about $2.50 each. A lot of the leftover items on the list can be used for other meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.