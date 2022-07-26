We require more water than any other thing we ingest. We may survive for a few weeks without food, but we would only last a few days without water. We can drink too much. When we drink too much water, our kidneys won’t get rid of the excess water. Our sodium content in our blood becomes diluted. This is called hyponatremia (water intoxication) and this can be life-threatening. The symptoms of water intoxication include confusion, disorientation, nausea and vomiting. Water intoxication can cause swelling in the brain and become fatal. Your bladder can hold 20 to 30 ounces of liquid before needing to release it. Water intoxication at these types of events has resulted in death.
Water normally enters the body through the mouth but it can be lost in several ways. These include obvious losses as in urine, feces and sweat as well as less obvious losses, which occur by diffusion of water through the skin (perspiration throughout the day as part of metabolism) and by evaporation of water from the lungs during breathing. When we overhydrate your body stops this elimination process.
Your bladder holds your urine until you’re ready to go to the bathroom. Your bladder muscles will squeeze and send your urine out through a tube called the urethra. This is a very important process. If you don’t urinate regularly, waste and fluid build up to unhealthy levels in your body. Every day your kidneys will produce to 1 to 2 quarts of urine.
Your urine gets its color, which should be yellow, from a pigment called urochrome, or urobilin. If you have lighter colored urine is more diluted. If your urine is darker it contains less fluid. Very dark urine is a sign that you’re dehydrated.
Too much water can also:
Cause diarrhea
Overburden your heart
Overburden your kidneys
Cause liver problems
Frequent urination
Risk of a coma
Increase your risk of chlorine overdose
Headache
Swelling and discoloration of the hands, feet and lips
Muscle weakness
Tiredness
High blood pressure
Seizures
Low heart rate
The website “Stylecraze” list these “People Prone To Overhydration”:
Run marathons or ultra marathons
Are a hiker or biker
Are an triathlete
Are elite rowers
Are an endurance cyclist
Are a soccer player
Are in military training
Are obsessed with consuming water for “health”
We will get 60% of our fluids from drinking water or beverages, 30% from moist foods and the remaining 10% will be a by product of the metabolism of various nutrients. What you don’t want to do is drink all of your required fluids at one time. Most “Over Hydration” happens when people drink too much at one time. An example of drinking too much at one time is when someone running a race and they get a cup of water at every water table. In the 2002 Boston Marathon, 13% had hyponatremia symptoms and 0.06% had critical hyponatremia, with sodium levels of less than 120 mmol/l.
The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine recommends 125 ounces of fluids for men and 91 ounces of fluids for women.
Your lifestyle will also make you modify your fluid intake:
Exercise. If you do any activity that makes you sweat, you’ll need to drink more water. It’s important to drink water before, during and after a workout.
Environment. Hot and humid weather will make you sweat. You’ll need more fluids. High altitudes can dehydrate your body and increase your need for more fluids.
Overall health. Your body loses fluids when you have a fever, vomit or have diarrhea. Drink more fluids if you have a bladder infection.
Pregnancy and breastfeeding. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you’ll need more fluids.
We need to drink water. Drinking water can help prevent other common medical emergencies, which occur during this time of year such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Adequate water intake can help keep the body temperature regulated. You need to be more aware when the atmosphere is extremely hot. People with respiratory problems, small children, the elderly, overweight individuals, the physically challenged and alcoholics need to take special care not to be exposed for long periods to extreme humidity, heat and sun. Not drinking enough water is also a common cause of water retention. Your body knows it needs water and will store it if you don’t supply it with enough.
If you work outdoors, your body usually has a chance to get acclimated to hot weather but you still need to drink plenty of water throughout the day and take it easy on those days when temperatures are extreme.
If you become overhydrated you should stop drinking fluids and get medical help ASAP.
