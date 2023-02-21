Has your dentist ever performed an exam to detect oral cancer? Your answer is most likely no. Only 15% said they were aware that their dentist had performed an oral cancer exam. A survey of dental professionals showed that only about one in five say they consistently conducted an oral cancer exam. That is a mouth full of bad news. Your dentists should do an oral cancer screening during your routine dental visits. Some dentists use additional tests to aid in identifying areas of abnormal cells in your mouth.
Every year thousands of Americans are diagnosed with oral cancer. Twenty-five percent will die every year from the disease. This is a death rate higher than that of other cancers that are regularly featured in the news, such as cervical cancer and melanomas.
Oral cancer forms in your oral cavity, which includes all parts of your mouth. Oral cancer will appear on your lips, gums, tongue, cheeks, roof or floor of the mouth. Oral cancer forms when cells on the lips or in the mouth mutate.
Signs and symptoms of mouth cancer may include:
A lip or mouth sore that doesn’t heal.
A white or reddish patch on the inside of your mouth.
Loose teeth.
A growth or lump inside your mouth.
Mouth pain.
Ear pain.
Difficult or painful swallowing.
About 75 out of 100 people (more than 75%) survive oral cancer for one year or more after they are diagnosed. About 55 out of 100 people (around 55%) survive their cancer for five years or more after diagnosis. The five-year survival rate for Black people is 51% and for white people it is 69%. Oral cancer most often affects people over the age of 40. It affects twice as many men as women. Most oral cancers are related to tobacco use, alcohol use (or both), or an infection from the human papilloma virus (HPV).
Tobacco products: Three out of four people diagnosed with oral cancer used tobacco products. Tobacco products now include e-cigarettes. Tobacco damages the DNA of your cells in the oral cavity, which is why tobacco is the leading cause of oral cancer.
Alcohol: Heavy alcohol use (five or more drinks weekly for men and three or more for women) is associated with oral cancer. The combination of tobacco and alcohol use increases your risk of oral cancer more than tobacco use alone because aldehyde, a compound in alcohol boosts absorption of cancer-causing substances found in tobacco.
Mouthwash: A few studies have pointed to do a possible link between alcohol in mouthwash and cancer. I use a non-alcoholic mouthwash that has an ADA seal of approval.
Human papillomavirus (HPV): Strands of HPV 16 or HPV 18 have a link to oral cancer at the base of the tongue as well as the oropharynx. The most common source of transmission for this infection is oral sex. HPV 16 can affect your oral cavity without a history of multiple oral sex partners. Recent research suggests that it can even be transmitted via open-mouth kissing.
Age: About 95% of oral cancers are in people over 40 years old. The average age of diagnosis is 60.
Gender: Men are twice as likely to develop oral cancer than women. This data is changing because women are smoking and drinking more. The rate of male to female oral cancer patients was six to one in 1950 and now it’s two to one.
Heredity: If a parent or sibling develop oral cancer you’re more likely to develop it, too.
Oral cancer starts as pre-cancer. An area of abnormal cell maturation called dysplasia. It appears as a small, white or red plaque or patch that is slightly elevated. A thorough exam for oral cancer from your dentist or hygienist will check for signs of pre-cancer on all the soft tissues inside your mouth, roof and the floor of your mouth, inside the lips, inside the cheeks, on the top, side and bottom of your tongue and at the back of your mouth. You should get examined at least twice a year during your regular cleaning. If you don’t think the dentist or hygienist has conducted the exam, tactfully say, “You may have already done it and I didn’t realize it but did you look for anything that looks like pre-cancer in my mouth?” It’s a smart idea if you have one or more of the risk factors for oral cancer. You can also conduct a self-exam once a month, using a hair mirror and a flashlight to examine the inside of your mouth. If you see a slightly raise red or white patch in your mouth check for it again in two weeks. If it’s still there see your dentist immediately.
