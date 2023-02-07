Buying a Gatorade sounds like a great idea when you’re thirsty, but did you know that Gatorade contains brominated vegetable oil. Brominated vegetable oil comes with a long list of possible side effects. They include changes in thyroid hormones and function. Brominated vegetable oil can also cause neurological disorders.
Other additives to avoid:
Cottonseed oil: Made from the seeds of the cotton plant. Cottonseed oil is used to thicken foods or add texture. Cottonseed oil is found in many fried snack foods, salad dressings, sauces, marinades and bake goods. Some people are allergic to cottonseed oil. Cottonseed oil crops tend to be genetically modified and contain high levels of pesticides.
Diacetyl: This additive, which provides a buttery aroma and flavor, is most often found in microwave popcorn. It’s sometimes paired with hydrogenated fats, which is also typically found in microwave popcorn. This is an extremely unhealthy combination. This combination can increase your LDLs (bad cholesterol) and lower your HDL (good cholesterol). A 2012 study suggests that consuming diacetyl affects the beta-amyloid accumulation that can increase your risk for Alzheimer’s disease.
Hydrolyzed vegetable protein: This meaty tasting flavor enhancer classified as a natural flavoring on some labels. It’s used in soups and meats, sauces and stews. It’s often used to mask the use of monosodium glutamate (MSG). It’s found in packaged and prepare foods. MSG is also known to trigger headaches and may lead to weight gain. MSG is a hidden source of wheat. Some people are sensitive to gluten a protein found in wheat, barley and rye.
Potassium bromate: Potassium alone is an essential mineral needed for good health. Potassium bromate found in bromated flour has been linked to cancer in lab animals. The threat is strong enough to have prompted all European countries, as well as Canada and China to ban bromated flour. This additive helps the flour rise. Our FDA has stopped short of such a measure. Instead, our FDA only encourages commercial bakeries to voluntarily stop using it.
Many national manufacturers of baked goods such as Arnold and Pepperidge Farms switched years ago. Some have not changed. You should check your label.
Trans fats: Found in commercially made cookies, pies, doughnuts, most snack foods and fast foods. Trans fats are hydrogenated oils. Hydrogenation turns fats normally liquid at room temperature, into fats that are solid at room temperature. Margarine and shortening are two examples of trans fats. The cheapest oils such as soy, corn, cottonseed or canola are used in hydrogenation and mix with nickel oxide. The oil mixture is then subjected to hydrogen gas at both a high-pressure and high-temperature. Trans fats will raise your LDLs and lower your HDLs.
Sodium Nitrate: A preservative used in cured meat products that include bacon, deli meat and hot dogs. It has been linked to the development of heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.
Aspartame: An artificial sweetener. It’s sold under brand names such as NutraSweet and Equal. It’s been in use in the United States since the early 1980s. Aspartame is sweeter than sugar so much less of it needs to be used to get the same level of sweetness.
Aspartame can cause neuropsychiatric reactions. They can include headaches, convulsions and depression. Aspartame can affect your brain and influence the level of neurotransmitters used by your brain.
BHA and BHT: BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene) are used as preservatives in lipsticks and moisturizers but also used as a food preservative.
BHA and BHT are endocrine disruptors. They can impact your testosterone levels as well as affect your sperm quality. BHT can cause enlargements in your liver, inflammatory effects in the lungs, renal dysfunction and a decrease in your potassium levels.
High-fructose corn syrup and sugar: Added sugars and high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) are factors that have contributed to heart disease, diabetes, fatty liver disease, dyslipidemia and an abnormal level of cholesterol and other fats in your blood.
There is no scientific evidence that suggest that HFCS is worse than sugar. HFCS and sugar are essentially the same. The difference in their chemical formula is too small to matter in moderate consumption. In excess both are harmful to your health. Most Americans eat to many foods that contain sugars, fats and sodium.
Artificial food coloring: Most artificial food coloring is made from petroleum or crude oil. Artificial food coloring is added to foods like sauce, jams and pickles to make the foods look more natural. Most artificial food colorings contain small quantities of lead and arsenic. Too much consumption of artificial food colorings can be detrimental to your health. There is an association with diseases like ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).
We need to know what’s in our food. Check your labels.
