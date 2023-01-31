A blood test is an analysis of what is in your blood. You may have blood tests to keep track of how well you are managing diabetes, high cholesterol, liver function or what is not there. Blood test can also detect heart disease, thyroid disease and sexually transmitted infections. You could also have a blood test for your yearly checkups or when you are ill. Blood tests alone can’t be used to determine cancer. The tests only show cancerous proteins, cells or other substances.
Some examples of what your tests can find:
Glucose (blood sugar)
Types of cells, such as white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets
Minerals, such as potassium, calcium and iron
Fat and cholesterol
Vitamins, such as vitamin B12 and vitamin D
Hormones, such as thyroid hormones and estrogen
Inflammatory markers, such as erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR or sed rate)and antinuclear antibodies (ANA)
Tumor markers, such as CA 125
Genetic markers
Toxins, such as lead
Drugs or medications
Oxygen and carbon dioxide levels
Blood tests can also be used to detect signs of your health risks, infection and the balance of fluids and minerals in the blood. Your test can also be used as an assessment of your physical functions.
Your blood sample is usually taken from a vein in your arm by a technician called a phlebotomist. Most times you’re seated or lying down. Your phlebotomist may ask you to make a fist. Your phlebotomist will tie a rubber band around your arm. Once they see a vein, your phlebotomist will clean the area and then insert a needle. You will feel a small prick. Once your phlebotomist has drawn enough blood, they will take the needle out and put a bandage over the site. Your phlebotomist usually asked you to press firmly on the site to stop any bleeding. Blood is usually drawn from children are often taken from the back of their hand.
Recommendations to prepare for blood test:
Avoid drinking or eating anything except water for 8-12 hours before your test.
Make sure you are hydrated. It can take about five minutes to begin to rehydrate your body.
You should not eat three hours before your blood test.
Eat less fatty and fried food, and avoid alcohol 1-2 days prior to the test.
Don’t smoke one hour prior to your test.
Do not engage in strenuous exercise before the blood test. Try not to exercise after your test either.
Ask your doctor if you need to fast before your blood draw.
You can take your prescribed medications beforehand unless your doctor advises you otherwise.
Get a good night’s sleep and drink plenty of water.
Wear short sleeves If possible.
Relax
A few other things can affect your blood test:
Sunburn: Will affect your white blood cell numbers.
Having sex: You should abstain from sexual activity including ejaculation for at least 48 hours before your blood test. A recent ejaculation might cause a slight rise in PSA levels.
Colds or other infections: Reschedule your blood test if you have a cold. A cold can affect the accuracy of your white blood cell, red blood cell, hematocrit, hemoglobin and platelets count.
Avoid foods like avocados, walnuts and licorice. Eating foods high in carbohydrates can significantly raise your blood sugar levels within 15 minutes.
Medications: Any medication can influence your blood test. Make sure your doctor knows what medications you are taking.
Stress: It can increase your red blood cells, platelets and neutrophil count. Your eosinophils, lymphocytes and monocytes count can decrease.
Lack of sleep: Can significantly affect your white blood cell and neutrophil granulocyte counts. They will be higher.
Drinking alcohol: Drinking alcohol can affect blood sugar and fat levels giving you an inaccurate results to your blood tests. Do not drink any alcohol for at least 24 hours before your blood test.
Supplements: Hormone supplements can affect the results of a blood test used to measure the amount of human chorionic gonadotropin, HCG. You should not take supplements within 24 hours of your blood draw.
How often you have blood tests will vary. The type of blood tests you may need and the collection schedule will depend on a number of factors. Factors can include a chronic condition, pregnancy, sudden illness or any changes in your health.
You are entitled to a copy of your blood test. Get a copy and go over it at home you may have more questions after you review it.
Sometimes receiving results can be stressful and upsetting. If you are worried about the out come of your test you could take a friend with you. You may need counseling to help you deal with your test results.
