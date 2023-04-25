You got questions? I got answers. I can’t answer all of your questions in this column. But, I do get back to everyone that writes me. Most of my article ideas come from your questions. So, keep them coming.
Vitamin C
How can I get in more vitamin C?
John B., New York City
Vegetables and fruits provide us with the vitamin C we need, but we lose much of it when we handle our food. Vitamin C, which is also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin that is found in fruits and vegetables. Vitamin C plays a major role in healing wounds, burns, red blood production, formation of connective tissue, fighting infections and preventing hemorrhaging. This vitamin is destroyed easily when foods containing the vitamin are stored or cooked. Vitamin C is sensitive to light, heat and air. Smoking, excessive drinking, antibiotics, cortisone, aspirin pain killers, excessive amounts of water, cooking in copper utensils and sulfa drugs can reduce the body’s
ability to absorb vitamin C. You should store vitamin C as little as possible. When you do store foods containing vitamin C you should keep them refrigerated. When cooking foods containing vitamin C you should cook them as little as possible. Steaming and microwaving them in a small amount of water for short cooking time helps to insure you will get the most of the vitamin C found in the food.
Losing weight by dieting alone
What is the difference between losing weight by dieting alone and losing weight by exercising?
Janet S., Chicago
Dieting alone to lose weight will lead to a muscle mass loss of around 50% and a fat and water loss of around 50%. Weight loss through proper diet and exercise will result in a fat loss of around 98% and lean muscle mass may increase. The loss of lean muscle will weaken the muscles and organs.
When you lose weight by dieting alone, your metabolism decreases and your body will burn calories at a slower rate. When you quit dieting your body continues to burn calories slowly. When you start eating you eventually gain back the weight you lost and sometimes more because your metabolism is burning food calories so slowly.
The bottom line is exercise tones muscle, burns fat and increases your metabolism. Dieting doesn’t. Eating stimulates your body to burn calories because the digestion process uses a lot of energy. Eat small low fat meals three to six times a day to keep your energy level constant. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grain breads, cereals, pasta, brown rice and only lean cuts of meat in your diet. Make sure you consume between 12 to 15 calories per pound of body weight daily.
Instead of starving your body to lose weight workout for 30-60 minutes three to five times a week. Walking is great for the beginner and jogging can become addictive. You’ll also want to do toning exercises for each part of the body such as weight training or calisthenics. Depending on your interest you may also want to join a karate class, a dance class, take aerobic dance, swim, skate or bicycle to get in a workout. Experiment with different exercises and find something you enjoy. Cross-training (doing several types of exercises throughout the week) can help keep you interested in exercising.
So, which do you want muscle or flab? Work that body and tighten up that diet while you tighten up those buns.
The egg
”I like eggs. Do I have to give up eggs because they have a lot of the cholesterol and fat?”
Jan H., Bensalem, Pa.
Eggs are an economical form of protein and they’re not only for breakfast. They can be part of a great low-fat, low cholesterol protein meal. Eggs have two edible parts: the yolk, which has almost all the fat and cholesterol; and the whites, which has 3/4ths of the protein, only a trace of fat and no cholesterol. Eggs also contain the vitamins and minerals A, B2, D, E niacin, copper, iron, phosphorus and unsaturated fats.
I limit my intake of cholesterol by having one egg yolk for every three to four egg whites. This combination contains about 25 grams of protein and 150 mg. of cholesterol. This will also give you 80 to 100 calories per serving. Add diced green peppers, onions and a little Italian seasoning, you have a high-protein, low-fat dish that taste good and is good for you.
Eggs should be kept refrigerated until you use them. The internal temperature of your refrigerator should be no less than 45 degrees. Big temperature changes can cause the whites of the egg to thin. Eggs retain their freshness and quality best if they are stored with the large end up in the original carton.
Raw eggs should not be consumed because the whites contain a protein called avidin, which can be harmful to the body if ingested over a long period of time. Avidin can be deactivated by heat.
If you want a quick, nutritious egg dish, try this microwave recipe. Mix 5 egg whites with two egg yolks. Add a mixture of chopped onion, green pepper and Italian seasoning. Cook in a microwave on high for one minute, stir the mixture, then cook on high for another 60 seconds or until it’s cooked to your taste. You can add cheese, but you increase the fat and cholesterol. Be creative and come up with your own egg dish and let us know how they turn out.
