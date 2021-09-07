It’s natural that a woman might be worried about exercising while she is pregnant. A lot of changes are happening in her body. It only makes sense that she may have second thoughts about exercising. But according to medical experts a balanced exercise program would be good for both the mother and her unborn child. You’ll still need to get an OK from your doctor.
We do know that women that exercise during pregnancy have less of a chance of developing some conditions like gestational diabetes. Exercise will also help a woman to maintain her musculoskeletal system, ease muscular aches, pains and other discomforts women sometime experience during pregnancy. Some experts say that exercise will help you sleep better, prevent excess weight gain, boost your mood, increase your energy levels, shorten labor and reduce your risk of having a C-section.
If you’re not in shape, during pregnancy is not the time to start a strenuous workout program. If your doctor approves, you can start walking, swimming, cycling on a stationary bike and do low-impact aerobics three to four times a week. During pregnancy the body goes through hormonal changes that increase the laxity of the ligaments around the pelvic area, making it easy to over-stretch them. Avoid sharp quick movements and jumping during exercise. Exercises to avoid include tennis, heavy lifting, high-speed movements, kicking and strenuous aerobics. Don’t do activities that require you to do hopping, skipping or bouncing. Avoid deep knee bends, full sit-ups, double leg raises and straight-leg toe touches.
If you already work out you will probably need to modify your workouts by cutting back on the amount of time you exercise and the amount of energy you exert. For example, if you take aerobic dance classes you may need to slow your pace and work out for 20-30 minutes rather than 45 minutes.
Always be sure to warm up slowly before you exercise and cool down slowly at the end of your workout. A warm-up and cool-down are extremely important. Each helps keep blood flow to the uterus from decreasing below safe levels. To warm up do a slow-paced exercise at the beginning of your workout such as slow walking. To cool down you can do the same thing. You should also keep your heart rate under 150 beats per minute and don’t let yourself get overheated. This means the use of saunas and hot tubs are not allowed during pregnancy.
Aerobic exercise works the heart, lungs, circulatory system and helps burn body fat. Resistance exercise strengthens muscles, tendons, ligaments and bone tissue. Both forms of exercise are important if you want to have a fit healthy body.
Swimming, walking, riding a stationary bike, the elliptical and the stair-climber are fairly safe as long as you take care to prevent falling. Most women can even jog and run especially if they jogged and ran before their pregnancy.
Doing resistance exercise is just as important as aerobic exercise. But you should avoid lifting weights over your head and performing exercises that stain your lower back. You should not exercise to the point of exhaustion or breathlessness because this could affect the oxygen supply to your baby. You should avoid becoming overheated because this could affect your baby’s development. Try not to exercise in hot weather. During your second and third trimester you should avoid doing exercises lying on your back because this will decrease blood flow to the womb.
Avoid contact sports, like ice hockey, soccer, basketball and volleyball. You should also not use downhill skiing, in-line skating, gymnastics and horseback riding as a form of exercise. Always use your best judgment. If you feel like you’re overdoing it, you probably are. Make your doctor aware of any uncomfortable feelings you have when you workout. Not everyone can workout during pregnancy.
The Mayo Clinic suggest you should stop exercising and contact your health care provider if you have:
Vaginal bleeding
Dizziness
Headache
Increased shortness of breath before you start exercising
Chest pain
The Mayo Clinic also gives other warning signs to watch for:
Painful uterine contractions that continue after rest
Fluid leaking or gushing from your vagina
Calf pain or swelling
Muscle weakness affecting balance
Read up on pregnancy and please take it seriously. Don’t drink alcohol or use drugs or medications, unless your doctor prescribes them and they’re absolutely necessary. Invest in your child’s health by eating the right foods and exercising for both of you before it’s born.
