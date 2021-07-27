Mold can live in a number of places. Some are more obvious than others. We always look in the obvious places like damp basements, steamy bathrooms and storage areas with old clothes and books. But there are other places we’d never suspect that could also harbor mold. All molds can cause damage to your home and can lead to eye, nose, throat and lung irritation. When you have a mold allergy or chronic lung condition such as asthma, you can be at risk for more severe symptoms and complications.
About 15% to 20% of Americans are allergic to mold. This can cause them to sneeze, have a runny nose, swollen eyelids, an itchy throat and wheezing. Even if you are not allergic to mold, the exposure to mold can irritate your eyes, skin, nose, throat and lungs. Mold can even cause permanent lung damage.
Mold can affect us the most in places with poor ventilation and high humidity in less than 24 hours. Your problem will start after you inhale the spores. The mold spores will produce toxic substances known as mycotoxins that cause an immune response.
Mold can smell but does not always have a strong odor Most people described the smell as musty. Some have said is smells earthy, meaty, like wet socks or rotten wood. As mold grows in your house it will emit gases known as microbial volatile organic compounds or MVOCs.
Mold can be found indoors and outdoors. Mold can get into your house through an open doorway, window or vent. It can also come in through your heating and air conditioning systems. Outside mold in the air can also attach itself to your clothing, shoes and pets and be carried into your house. The mold spores then drop on places where there is moisture and start to grow. Materials such as dust, paints, wallpaper, insulation materials, drywall, carpet, fabric and upholstery can support mold growth.
But there are a lot of places we’d never thing would harbor mold.
A few surprising mold hot spots:
Hot Spot #1: Your refrigerator
Mold will grow in your refrigerator. The most common mold in your refrigerator is stachybotrys chartarum. Any mold in your refrigerator it can cause health problems for you and your family. It takes 24 to 48 hours for mold to germinate and grow.
Combine one tablespoon of baking soda with one-quarter of warm water. Dip a clean cloth in the bucket, and begin wiping down all refrigerator walls, shelves and drawers. You should do this at least once a month.
Hot Spot #2: Your washing machine
Mold in your washing machine can make you sick. If the strain of mold is severe, a dangerous lung infection or even death could occur. Mold in your washing machine can spread spores into the fabric of your clothes. You can develop itching or skin rashes from this exposure. Mold will grow quickly and can thrive off of laundry detergent.
Once a month you should run your washing machine on it’s hottest setting using a mixture of one cup of baking soda, one cup of bleach and one-half cup of powdered washer detergent. You should also leave your detergent reservoir open when it’s not in use.
Hot Spot #3: Your coffeemaker
A 2011 study from NSF International found that about half of the coffee had mold growing in the water reservoirs.
To combat the mold you should once a month fill your coffee maker’s water reservoirs with a 50/50 mixture of water and vinegar and run the coffee maker for a cycle. Rinse the reservoir and run it again with just water. Everyday you should allow your water reservoir to dry.
Hot Spot #4: Your toilet bowl and tank
Toilet mold is very common. Toilet mold is a fungus that thrives in a warm, moist, dark environment. It isn’t necessarily one specific type of mold.
To get rid of toilet mold pour 1 cup of vinegar into the toilet bowl and another cup of vinegar in the tank with the water. Let the toilet sit for 15 minutes then flush.
Hot Spot #5: Your toothbrush
Scientist have found the flu virus, staph bacteria, E. coli, yeast fungus and strep virus on our toothbrushes.
Mix together 50/50 baking soda and water until it forms a paste. This mixture will remove mold stains and prevent future growth. After applying it to your brush use a small brush to scrape away any mold-stained spots. You can also just change your toothbrush.
To clean or remove mold in your house, wipe hard surfaces with a suitable commercial product, soap and water or a heavily diluted bleach solution. Always dry all surfaces after use to prevent mold from reappearing. Wash or wipe porous surfaces and check regularly to see if mold has returned, as it can infiltrate these materials.
Mold in your house won’t always cause serious health problems, but you should always remove it.
