The flu causes over 36,000 deaths a year in the United States according to the CDC. That’s about 100 people dying everyday from the flu. We spend about $10 billion in medical cost for the flu every year. Peak flu season is December to February. The flu season begins as early as October and last as late as May. It’s best to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available. The flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by an influenza virus. It can cause mild to severe illness. The flu infection can result in hospitalization or even death. There are two main types of flu virus. The influenza A and B viruses that routinely spread in people are responsible for our seasonal flu out breaks each year.
Misconception #1: People who have the flu are contagious only when they have symptoms. Most People with the flu are able to spread the flu days before showing any symptoms and up to seven days after the symptoms begin. You don’t have to be in close proximity to a person to with the illness to become infected. The flu virus can spread to a person six feet away. The virus can be spread from sneezes, coughs or even just talking. You can also become contaminated if you touch your eyes, nose or mouth after coming in contact with an object that has be contaminated by an infected person. This can include elevator buttons, handrails, or even doorknobs. The flu virus can live up to eight hours on most surfaces. To avoid this type of contamination you should wash your hands often during the day. If you have the flu and you have a fever you should stay home until your fever has been gone for at least 24 hours.
Misconception #2: If you are not running a fever you don’t have the flu. Flu symptoms aren’t always predictable. A fever is common with the flu, but it doesn’t occur in everyone. Typical flu symptoms include body aches, extreme fatigue and a dry cough. Some people with the flu may also experience sneezing, a stuffy nose and a sore throat. In rare cases the flu can even cause vomiting and diarrhea. The can come on very quickly and make you feel very sick.
Misconception #3: If you think you have the flu, you should go right to bed until you feel better. Rest is important to recovery from the flu. If you suspect you have the flu and you are at high risk you should talk to your doctor also. You are at high risk if you are over 65, pregnant, have asthma or have heart disease.
Misconception #4: The flu vaccine must be given early in the season to be effective. Even if you got the vaccine now it will offer protection. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to trigger the development of antibodies and give you maximum protection. The flu season begins as early as October and last as late as May.
Misconception #5: The flu vaccine doesn’t work very well. The effectiveness of the flu vaccine is about 59% in adults and 66% for children. This is not a 100% but it better than no protection.
Misconception #6: The flu vaccine can give you flu. The viruses in the flu vaccine are dead. The nasal spray, which has a weak version of the flu virus, cannot give you the flu either.
Misconception #7: Everyone can take the flu vaccine. You should not take the flu vaccine if you’ve had a life-threatening allergic reaction to a flu shot in the past. You should not take the vaccine if you’ve had Guillain-Barre syndrome that happen after you had a flu shot. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks part of their nervous system.
Misconception #8: If I’m healthy I won’t get the flu. Some people believe if they’re healthy they won’t get the flu. And the vaccine won’t help them because they are not high risk. It is true that high-risk groups are more likely to develop potentially deadly complications such as pneumonia, dehydration and even heart attacks from the flu. Many healthy people contract the flu each year. The out comes for these healthy people can also be very devastating.
Misconception #9: A strong alcoholic drink will help me fight the flu. Alcoholic drinks and coffee will dehydrate your body and can make some of your symptoms worse. Dehydration makes your body less able to handle the flu.
The flu signs and symptoms usually come on suddenly. People who are sick with flu will feel some or all of these symptoms:
Fever or chills
Cough
Sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Muscle or body aches
Headaches
Fatigue and tiredness
Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
A few things you can do to avoid the flu include:
1. Get a flu shot. (African Americans are not taking the flu shot and are more likely to have a chronic disease that can lead to flu complications, hospitalization and death.)
2. Wash your hands.
3. When you can’t wash your hands use a hand sanitizer that is at least 70% alcohol for at least 30 seconds.
4. Don’t touch your mouth, eyes or nose without washing your hands.
5. Wash your hands before you use the bathroom.
6. Wipe down your work area with disinfectant wipes.
7. Get 7 to 9 hours of sleep everyday.
8. Eat a balanced diet.
9. Avoid direct contact with people that have the flu.
10. Don’t smoke.
11. Get regular check-ups.
Before starting your fitness program, consult your physician.
