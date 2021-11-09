A lot of people think that marijuana is a harmless recreational drug. But this is not as harmless as you might believe. Our acceptance of marijuana use has grown over the last 20 years because of its use to ease discomforts that arise from cancer and its treatments, including pain, anxiety and lack of appetite. Evidence that marijuana objectively helps these symptoms is slim, with much of the support for its use based on anecdotal reports and money. Marijuana is the most commonly used recreational drug in the United States. Million of Americans smoke marijuana every day. 19 states, the District of Columbia and the territory of Guam have legalized it recreationally. 36 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands allow medical use of marijuana.
Marijuana use is steadily increasing with use among young adults doubling from 10.5% in 2002 to a staggering 21.2% in 2014. The main route of marijuana use is still smoking cigarettes.
According to a report in the journal Science it is suggested that marijuana’s effects on the brain resemble those of other drugs such as heroin. Researchers from the United States, Spain and Italy found that the active ingredient in marijuana, a cannabinoid known as THC, results in the same key biochemical events that seem to reinforce dependence on other drugs from nicotine to heroin. Today’s marijuana has been genetically engineered to increase the amount of THC that can create more harmful effects for users. Marijuana is addictive. No medications currently exist for treatment.
There are side affects of marijuana other than addiction. Studies show that that smoking or ingesting marijuana over an extended period of time can greatly increases a man’s risk for developing an aggressive form of testicular cancer by 70%. Researchers found that men that smoked marijuana once a week or began to use it on a long-term basis while an adolescent doubled their risk for developing the fastest spreading version of testicular cancer, nonseminoma, which accounts for 40% of all cases.
A physician from the University of Washington found that only two organs, the brain and the testes, had receptors for tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana. A man’s reproductive system naturally produces a cannabinoid-like chemical that has a protective effect against cancer. Researchers think that marijuana use can disrupt this anti-tumor effect, which could be an explanation for the link between marijuana and increased risk of testicular cancer.
Profits from the sale and tax revenue have produced a lack of wanting to look at scientific warnings. Weed, grass, pot, chronic, joint, blunt, herb, cannabis, hashish, Mary Jane are just few of the street names that have romanticized marijuana. Marijuana is made from the shredded leaves, stems, seeds and flowers of the hemp (Cannibis Sativa) plant. Marijuana can be smoked as a hand-rolled cigarette, in a pipe or a water pipe. It is also smoked inside of hollowed-out cigars, mixed into foods, inhaled with a vaporizer or brewed as a tea.
Marijuana extracts have become very popular. Smoking THC-rich resins extracted from the marijuana plant is call dabbing. Some common extracts are:
Hash oil or honey oil: A gooey liquid
Wax or budder: A soft solid with a texture like lip balm
Shatter: a hard, amber-colored solid
These extracts can deliver extremely large doses of THC to the users brain. This has sent many of them to the emergency room. Another danger is in preparing these extracts at home, which usually involves butane lighters. This home production can cause fires, explosions and serious burns.
Marijuana can also raise your heart rate for up to three hours after smoking. This effect will increase your chances of heart attack. Seniors, diabetics and those with heart problems are at greater risk for an adverse heart episode. Even though many people use marijuana for eye problems some people get red eyes from dry eye. This can lead to serious eye problems. Dry mouth is also common. This can lead to tooth decay. As with any gas entering your lungs that upsets the air mixture of 72% nitrogen, 21% oxygen and 9% other substances it will lower the oxygen levels in the brain. This will cause cognitive impairment. This can also cause sleep problems. The drug will also cause some people to become paranoid (“someone is out to hurt me or is plotting against me”). With less oxygen in the brain you may have hallucinations.
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States and smoking remains the largest preventable cause of cancer death (responsible for 28.6% of all cancer deaths in 2014). The toxic effects of marijuana smoke and tobacco smoke are similar and have many of the same health implications.
Before smoking marijuana consider the side effects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.