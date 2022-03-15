Here are some tips that can help increase your life expectancy. If you follow my column you know most of them:
Get married. A 2013 study published in Annals of Behavioral Medicine stated that baby boomers that stayed married are less likely to die early than their single counterparts. But another study found that if your partner is younger you lived even longer. 100-year-old Daisy Dunnett says she owes her longevity to having a younger husband. If it doesn’t work out, stay social.
Have more sex. A study of 1,165 middle-aged men published in the American Journal of Cardiology in 2010 found that having sex once a month or less is linked with a 45% higher risk of heart disease than having sex two to three times a week. The study didn’t say how much is too much.
Wash your hands. Hand washing could save more lives worldwide than any vaccine or other medical intervention according to the CDC. If you wash your hands with soap and water you will remove more disease causing organisms than if you wash your hands with water alone. If you find that your soap causes skin irritation, change it. All soaps have a different pH level. Find one that is neutral. Soaps that are alkaline, acidic, contain dyes or have perfumes can cause irritation. Changing your soap will help. It’s better to use liquid soap than bar soap, especially at work. Bar soap is better than no soap. Antibacterial soap is unnecessary and does not offer any advantage over regular soap.
Be rich. Hit the lottery. Having a lot of money means you have a better chance of living to 100, according to a study published in the JAMA journal in 2019. This study concluded that rich people have better access to education, health care and a lower risk of violent crime. Remember money can’t buy you happiness.
Get a pet. Both cat and dog owners tend to live longer than petless people. A study published in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Neurology in 2009 found that owning a cat could cut your risk of heart attack by nearly one-third. A 2017 study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that people who owned dogs reduced their risk of death by 11%.
U.S. households own 85.8 million cats and 77.8 million dogs. U.S. households also own in order fish, rabbits, turtles, reptiles, hamsters, guinea pigs, snakes, rodents, ferrets and a host of other animals. We love our pets but they can make us sick if we’re not careful.
If you have any pet you should be careful living with your pet. To protect yourself try these tips:
Wash your hands after handling your pet.
Clean your pet’s living area regularly.
Take your pet to the vet regularly.
Don’t sleep with your pet.
Visit animal parks with caution.
Make sure you change you pet’s water daily.
Also keep in mind that just because it’s a therapy animal doesn’t make it safe.
Live in a blue state. The American states with the highest life expectancy were Democrat-leaning in presidential elections, according to a 2018 study published in the JAMA journal. If you can’t move to Hawaii move to a Democratic state. Does that mean that Democrats live longer than Republicans?
Work hard, but not too long. A hardworking personality trait extends life by an average of two to three years, according to research cited in The Longevity Project. Don’t work for a jerk. Research indicates that being bullied and unduly stressed at work can lead to serious health consequences. Researchers followed middle aged workers and after taking other risk factors for depression into account, found that workers on the job for 11 hours or more each day are twice as likely to suffer from depression as those who worked just seven to eight hours daily. Researchers also looked at the physical, mental, emotional, and social effects of working beyond your standard 40 hours a week. Their findings concluded that working more than 10 hours a day is associated with a 60 percent increase in risk of cardiovascular issues. Studies showed that the more frequently men took vacations the longer they lived.
Get preventative care. A study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Public Health In 2007 followed 2,000 30- to 49-year-olds over a period of 15 years. The researchers found that the 30- to 49-year-olds who had regular preventative care experienced a “significantly greater” lifespan than those who didn’t.
Some have suggested that if you are healthy and under 50 you only need a checkup every three years. I don’t recommend doing that. Everyone should get an exam by a health professional every year no matter how healthy they think they are. It’s one of the best preventive measures we have to stay healthy.
Quit smoking. I’ve written dozens of articles on why you should quit smoking. But if you need to see a study that shows smoking cigarettes is bad. A study published in The Lancet followed 1.3 million people between 1996 and 2001 showed that giving up cigarettes helped subjects live 10 years longer than if they’d continued smoking.
No matter how long you live or want to live enjoy your life as it happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.