If it seems like you’re the one that’s always smiling in photos you could out live everyone that’s not smiling in those pictures. Researchers from Wayne State University in Detroit used the photographs of Major League Baseball players that started playing before 1950 found that players that had the most intense smiles lived longer. The study lasted until June 2009. The researchers found that nonsmilers lived about 72.9 years, partial smilers lived on average for 75 years and big smilers lived for 79.9 years. The opposite is true of angry people. Being angry had an increase in the risk of dying earlier than people that were happy. The research provided no information as to whether smiles were spontaneous or a response to the photographer’s request to smile. Researchers at the University of Kansas published findings that smiling helps reduce the body’s response to stress, lower heart rate in tense situations, lower blood pressure and leads to longevity. Research points out that people that smile regularly appear more confident, are more likely to be promoted and are more likely to be approached. Smiling also relax your body and reduce physical pain.
Physiologically and psychologically when we smile, our bodies release chemicals known as endorphins that act as a natural stress and pain reliever. Smiling also helps reduce the effects of cortisol. Cortisol, the primary stress hormone, increases sugars (glucose) in the bloodstream, enhances your brain’s use of glucose and increases the availability of substances that repair tissues. Cortisol also curbs functions that would be nonessential or harmful in a fight-or-flight situation. Too much cortisol can cause a lot of changes to our health.
The symptoms include:
Rapid weight gain mainly in the face, chest and abdomen contrasted with slender arms and legs
A flushed and round face
Hgh blood pressure
Osteoporosis
Skin changes (bruises and purple stretch marks)
Muscle weakness
Mood swings, which show as anxiety, depression or irritability
Increased thirst and frequency of urination
Can we fake a smile and make our body think you are happy? According to Dr. Sivan Finkel, a cosmetic dentist at New York City’s The Dental Parlour. “Even forcing a fake smile can legitimately reduce stress and lower your heart rate.”
A study performed by a group at the University of Cardiff in Wales found that people who could not frown due to Botox injections were happier on average than those who could frown.
Our smile can even help others live longer. Much like yawning, smiling is contagious. According to Dr. Eva Ritzo, a psychiatrist and the co-author of “The Beauty Prescription: The Complete Formula for Looking and Feeling Beautiful,” “This is because we have mirror neurons that fire when we see action. As its name suggests, mirror neurons enable us to copy or reflect the behavior we observe in others and have been linked to the capacity for empathy.”
A smile can make you more attractive. In two experiments, researchers in Switzerland examined the relationship between attractiveness and smiling. The researchers found that the stronger the smile, the more attractive a face looked.
A smile can change everything when traveling. It can open doors and soften hearts of other people whose culture you don’t know. A smile is an international language that everyone knows. When we see a smile, we want to smile back. If we look in the mirror, it will trigger our mirror neurons, which can also help us calm down and re-center us if we’re feeling low or anxious.
Online health information company “Encompass Health” recommends a few ways to get the most from smiling:
Practice gratitude daily
Count your blessings, keep a gratitude journal, send a quick note to let someone know you appreciate them. Do something every day that reminds you of the positive aspects of your life.
Picture your best self
Regularly visualize a future in which you have achieved your goals and are living the life you dream.
Be mindful of others
At least once a day, consciously think about the people who are important to you and acknowledge the important role they play in your life.
Skip the newsMany of today’s world topics can take the steam out of anyone’s smile. Turn off the chatter and tune into the positive with good music or people you love.
Be with happy people
Smiling is contagious. So, find a friend with a sparkling smile and hang out for a while. Build the momentum by asking others to join, sharing the sunshine and peak serotonin levels.
Watch something funny
Finding the right movie comedy or blooper video may be all you need to tickle your funny bone. Remember, laughter is the best medicine — and now you know why!
It takes 46 muscles to frown and only 17 to smile. Using those 17 muscles can add years to our lives as well.
