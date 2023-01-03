Children, who eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, may be able to help ward off atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is a precursor of heart disease. Studies have found the children as young as 9 years old may already be experiencing health problems such as high blood pressure that put them at risk of heart disease as an adult.
Atherosclerosis is the condition in which plaque, a sticky substance consisting of fat, cholesterol other materials found in the blood, builds up inside your arteries, eventually narrowing and stiffening the arteries and leading to heart problems. It’s a process that can take years or even decades.
The body needs carbohydrates, fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber and water to be healthy. Without proper nutrition and exercise, optimal health cannot be attained. Carbohydrates, fats, and protein supply energy (calories) necessary for work and normal body functions. Vitamins, minerals, fiber and water do not have caloric value but are still necessary for normal body functions.
Carbohydrates, which include your fruits and vegetables, provide energy for work. There are a few types of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates such as candy, soda pop, cakes and corn chips can rob the body of nutrients. They are commonly referred to as empty calories. You should choose complex nutritious carbohydrates like fruits and vegetables.
The average American consumes 40% fat 30% carbohydrates and 30% proteins daily. The average diet should consist of 15% fat, 20% protein and 65% complex carbohydrates. Saturated fats should make up less than 10% of your total fat intake.
The primary function of carbohydrates is to supply energy to all the cells in your body. In the body, carbohydrates are broken down into smaller of sugar molecules, such as glucose and fructose. Your small intestine absorbs these sugar molecules. From your intestines they enter the bloodstream and travel to the liver. Your liver converts these sugars into glucose, which is carried through the bloodstream accompanied by insulin. Your glucose is converted into energy for basic body functioning and physical activity. If the glucose is not needed immediately for energy, your body will store up to 2,000 calories of it in your liver and muscles in the form of glycogen. When your glycogen stores are full, the remaining carbohydrates are stored as fat. If you don’t ingest enough carbohydrates, your body will use protein for fuel. This can be a problem because your body needs protein to make muscles and build bone.
When your body uses protein instead of carbohydrates for fuel it puts stress on the kidneys. This can lead to the passage of painful byproducts such as urea and ammonia in the urine.
The difference with carbohydrates comes in their nutritional value and impact on your health. Some carbohydrates are healthier than others. Many carbohydrates are loaded with other nutrients. Fruits and vegetables are great carbohydrate sources and excellent suppliers of vitamins A and C and many other vitamins and minerals. For example, the sugar in apple juice is accompanied by vitamin C, folic acid and potassium. The sugar in grape soda pop is void of vitamins and minerals; that's why it's described as "empty calories."
Getting your child to develop healthy eating habits takes meal planning. You cannot change their eating habits if you leave their diet to chance. To do this you must shop wisely. Always have a list of the foods you need when you shop and never shop on an empty stomach. Sticking to a regular meal plan will help to change your child’s diet. Your child need 3 to 6 servings of fruit and 4 to 6 servings of vegetables everyday.
Sixty-five percent of the calories you eat every day should come from carbohydrates. To calculate how many carbohydrates you need, multiply the number of calories you need by .6. That means if you need 2,000 calories per day, 2,000 multiplied by .6 = 1,200. You need 1,200 calories from carbohydrates. There are 4 calories in a gram of carbohydrate. Divide1200 calories by 4 = 300 grams.
What counts as a serving?
Vegetables
- 1 cup of raw leafy vegetables
- 1/2 cup of other vegetables cooked or raw
- 3/4 cup of vegetable juice
Fruit
- 1 medium apple, banana, orange, pear
- 1/2 cup of chopped, cooked or canned fruit
- 3/4 cup of fruit juice
Here are a few tips to help you get more fruits and vegetables in your diet:
- Eat fruit and/or drink juice when you wake up instead of sugary cereal or doughnuts.
- Include fruit and vegetables in your lunch.
- Plan your menu for each week.
- Include fruit or vegetables in every meal.
It’s never too late to use a healthy diet to prevent heart disease and it’s never to early. We should make every effort to keep our kids fit and healthy.
