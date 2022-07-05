We all know when we’re really dehydrated. We know because our mouth is parched, we may feel overheated and all you think about is getting a tall glass of water. But it is harder to tell when you’re mildly dehydrated. The signs for mild dehydration are not as apparent. It is more common for people to be mildly dehydrated. Mild dehydration can hurt your brain.
The adult human brain is about 2% of your total body weight. The average human brain weighs about three pounds. Eighty percent of your brain is water, 10% fat and 10% protein. Science shows that you only need to be 1% dehydrated to experience a 5% decrease in cognitive function. If you have a 2% decrease in brain hydration it can result in your having short-term memory loss. With prolonged dehydration your brain cells will shrink in size and mass. This is a condition common with a lot of seniors who have been dehydrated for years. Water also gives the brain the electrical energy for you’re your brain functions. Your brain cells need two times more energy than other cells in the body. Water provides energy more effectively than any other substance.
Dr. Kristy Dahl, a co-author of the report, examined the average number of days with a heat index above 105F in counties where African Americans make up 25% or more of the population (which is about twice the national average) vs. those counties that are less than 25% African American. The historical data also showed that African Americans have been disproportionately affected by extreme heat.
We require more water than any other thing we ingest. We may survive for a few weeks without food, but we would only last a few days without water. Water makes up more than two-thirds of your body weight.
Water also helps our brain cells communicate with each other. Water clears out toxins and waste that impairs brain function and carries nutrients to your brain. This won’t happen if you are dehydrated.
Mental and physical symptoms of dehydration can include
Depression
Afternoon fatigue
Sleep issues
Inability to focus
Lack of mental clarity, sometimes referred to as “brain fog”
Persistent bad breath
Decreased urination
Mood swings
It’s not only important to pay attention to just your thirst, but also to some of those other more subtle symptoms, such as fatigue, headache, difficulty concentrating, remembering and learning. If you feel any of those symptoms you should ask yourself if you’ve had enough water.
Drinking water is important all year around but you need to be especially meticulous about drinking water when the weather is hot. Two thirds of your body is composed of water. This makes it the body’s most vital nutrient. To maintain balance the average person needs about 2,500 ml. (about 10 cups) per day. Of this amount probably 60% will be obtained from drinking water or beverages, 30% from moist foods and the remaining 10% will be a by-product of the metabolism of various nutrients.
Are eight cups enough? The fact is, how much water you need to drink each day depends on a few factors, including your age, gender, activity level, humidity and even the weather. The Institute of Medicine, which sets Dietary Reference Intakes for all nutrients, says that in general, women need around 11 cups of water a day, while men need 15.6 cups a day.
Your daily fluid intake can come from drinking water or other beverages such as juice and milk. Fruits and vegetables can also be counted because they are 80% water. You can’t count your intake of coffee, tea or alcohol because they can act as a diuretic, which means you will lose water.
A few ways to get in more water:
1. Drink water before, during and after your workout.
2. Drink a glass of water before or after each meal.
3. If you drink alcohol, drink just as much water.
4. Drink sparkling water instead of soda.
5. Drink water throughout your day even if you are indoors and in the air conditioning.
6. Eat more fruits and vegetables.
7. If you drink coffee, drink just as much water.
You don’t have to run a marathon to run low on body fluids. Mild dehydration can occur even when you’re doing small tasks. This can include eating or even watching TV. If a person gets in about 2,500 ml. of water each day then 2,500 ml. of water must be eliminated to maintain water balance. Of this volume approximately 60% will be lost in urine, 6% in feces and 6% in sweat. Another 28% will be lost by diffusion through the skin (which takes place all day long) and evaporation from the lungs.
The only way to avoid the negative consequences of dehydration on your cognitive functions is to stay hydrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.