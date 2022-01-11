When buying fish, you should know your store. The store should have good refrigeration. When it’s on display, the ice should cover enough of the fish to keep it cold. Fresh fish should smell fresh. It should have a mild sea breeze odor. It should never have a strong fishy odor. A whole fresh fish should have bright clear and shiny eyes. The scales should be shiny and cling tightly to the skin. The gills should be bright red or pink. Steaks and fillets should be moist and free from drying or browning around the edges. Never buy fish at a store when cooked seafood is stored next to raw seafood. When buying canned fish, never buy swollen or dented cans.
Fish is also bought frozen. When buying frozen fish, make sure the packages are not damaged and the fish are frozen solid. Never buy frozen fish that is covered with ice crystals or appear to have freezer burn. Always buy frozen fish that is below the frost line in the display case. Frozen shellfish should be packaged in close-fitting, moisture-proof containers. Frozen shellfish that is prepared such as crab cakes or breaded shrimp should be frozen solid and should not show any discoloration, drying or have an unpleasant odor.
Fresh prawns, shrimp, lobster, soft shell crabs and rock shrimp should have a uniform light colored tail without any discoloration. Mollusks in the shell should be alive and hold tightly to their shells when handled. If you buy fresh oysters look for a natural creamy color within a clear liquid.
It’s best to buy fresh seafood the day you’re going to eat it. If that isn’t possible, you’ll need to store it in the refrigerator or freezer until it is prepared and cooked.
Seafood is an excellent source of protein, monounsaturated fatty acids and a lot of minerals. Seafood contains the highest sources of iodine and potassium. Most Seafood is also low in saturated fat.
Fish can be categorized as freshwater fish, saltwater fish and shellfish. Each of the categories differs slightly in nutritional value. Freshwater fish provides magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc and copper. Saltwater fish and shellfish are rich in iodine, fluorine, phosphorous, copper, iron, calcium and cobalt. The fat content of fish varies not only with the size and type of fish, but with the time of year. Fatty fish, which include halibut, mackerel and salmon, are higher in fat but contain more vitamin A and D. Shellfish are low in fat but are higher in cholesterol than most other fish.
Storing seafood safely
Fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, freshwater prawns and lobster tail can be stored in tightly sealed freezer bags or plastic containers and kept in the refrigerator. Fresh scallops and crustacean tails will keep three to four days. Fresh fish will keep for five to seven days.
Scallops, crustacean tails and fish can be frozen in water and stored in the freezer at 0 F for four to six months. You should thaw these frozen items in the refrigerator overnight.
Live, hard shell mollusk can remain alive for a week to 10 days stored without ice in the refrigerator if kept at 340 F and 380 F.
Freshly shucked mollusks can be kept for up to 10 days if packed in ice and stored in the refrigerator.
Fresh soft shell crabs can be stored up to two days if stored in freezer bags and packed in ice in the refrigerator. They can be kept for up to six months when stored in freezer bags and stored in a freezer at 0 F. They should be thawed in the refrigerator.
Handling and safety
To avoid problems when handling or preparing your fish for cooking, you should take some precautions. You should always wash your hands with hot soapy water before and after handling raw seafood. Don’t leave cooked or raw seafood unrefrigerated for more than two hours. This includes preparation time. When marinating fish, do it in the refrigerator and always throw away the marinade you used. Bacteria will linger on all the surfaces that raw fish touches. Don’t reuse a dishcloth or a sponge used to clean up counters or other surfaces that you’ve used during your food preparation. You should replace sponges on a regular basis. You should always wash your counters, utensils, plates, cutting boards and other surfaces that have been touched by raw seafood. Always use hot soapy water to clean up after handling seafood. This should include the inside of your refrigerator.
Cooking
When cooking fish, the 10-minute rule is a good guide to cook fish. This rule also applies to baking, broiling, grilling, steaming and poaching. Measure the fish at the thickest part. Figure 10 minutes of cooking time for each inch of thickness. If the fish measures less than one inch, try three to five minutes. Add five minutes if the fish is cooked in a sauce. Double the cooking time if the fish is frozen.
Fish is done when the flesh is opaque and begins to flake easily when tested with a fork at the thickest part. Fish is usually ready when the internal temperature reaches 1450 F. You should cook shrimp until it turns pink and is firm. Depending on the size, it takes three to five minutes to boil or steam one pound of medium sized shrimp in their shell. Shellfish, such as clams, mussels and oysters will become plump and opaque when cooked completely. The edges of oysters will turn up when completely cooked. Scallops turn milky white or opaque and firm when completely cooked. They take three to four minutes to cook thoroughly depending on the size. Lobster turns bright red when completely cooked. You should allow five to six minutes per pound. Don’t put the lobster in the pot until the water begins to boil. The cooking time doesn’t start until the water starts to boil again after putting the lobster in the pot.
If you enjoy raw or lightly marinated seafood, you should make sure your seafood comes from certified waters. You can ask to see the certificate. You should keep this type of seafood dish refrigerated until you get ready to eat the food.
Seafood can be a safe nutritious protein source if we handle our seafood carefully.
