Almost half of adults in the United States (108 million, or 45%) have hypertension, which is defined as a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mm Hg or a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mm Hg. High blood pressure, can cause serious problems such as stroke, heart attack, kidney failure and congestive heart failure. High blood pressure indicates that the heart is working harder than normal which puts a strain on both the heart and the arteries. What most people with high blood pressure don’t realize is that high blood pressure is driven by different mechanisms that respond to different treatments.
Blood is carried from the heart to all parts of your body though your arteries. Your blood pressure is the force of the blood pushing against the walls of the arteries. Each time your heart beats, which is about 60-70 times a minute at rest, it pumps out blood into your arteries. Your blood pressure is at its highest when your heart beats, pumping the blood. This is called systolic pressure. When your heart is at rest, between beats, your blood pressure falls. This is the diastolic pressure.
Your blood pressure changes during the day. Your blood pressure is lowest as you sleep and rises when you get up. It also can rise when you are excited, nervous, or active.
There are three major mechanisms that affect most people with high blood pressure:
#1: High blood pressure driven by sodium/volume. This is the most common form of high blood pressure. This mechanism affects about half of all high blood pressure patients. In this mechanism your kidneys don’t excrete sodium efficiently, which causes your body to start to accumulate sodium and fluid. This increase in fluid volume raises your blood pressure. The additional sodium can trigger arterial constriction raising your blood pressure even more. The symptoms include fluid retention in your legs and low levels of the hormone renin. African Americans over 65 are more likely to have sodium /volume high blood pressure.
#2: High blood pressure driven by the renin-angiotensin system (RAS). Your kidneys have sensors that monitor your blood pressure and blood volume. If either is low your kidneys will secrete the hormone renin, which will trigger the formation of angiotensin 2 which will constrict your arteries, which will raise your blood pressure. The symptoms include high renin levels in your blood, an absence of edema and a lack of response to diuretics prescribed to reduce your blood pressure. This mechanism is more common in Caucasians under 50.
#3: High blood pressure driven by the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) accounts for 15% of cases of high blood pressure. High blood pressure cause by SNS is often overlooked by physicians. The stimulation of your SNS, which is the primary link between our brain and your blood pressure, results in adrenaline-induced increases in your heart rate, your cardiac output and arterial constriction. Alcohol abuse and sleep apnea can trigger SNS driven high blood pressure. Other symptoms include episodic hypertension and hypertension that is not controlled by drugs that target sodium /volume and RAS.
According to the Mayo Clinic blood pressure measurements fall into several categories:
Normal blood pressure. Your blood pressure is normal if it’s below 120/80 mm Hg.
Elevated blood pressure. Elevated blood pressure is a systolic pressure ranging from 120 to 129 mm Hg and a diastolic pressure below (not above) 80 mm Hg. Elevated blood pressure tends to get worse over time unless steps are taken to control blood pressure. Elevated blood pressure may also be called prehypertension.
Stage 1 hypertension. Stage 1 hypertension is a systolic pressure ranging from 130 to 139 mm Hg or a diastolic pressure ranging from 80 to 89 mm Hg.
Stage 2 hypertension. More-severe hypertension, stage 2 hypertension is a systolic pressure of 140 mm Hg or higher or a diastolic pressure of 90 mm Hg or higher.
Hypertensive crisis. A blood pressure measurement higher than 180/120 mm Hg is an emergency situation that requires urgent medical care. If you get this result when you take your blood pressure at home, wait five minutes and retest. If your blood pressure is still this high, contact your doctor immediately. If you also have chest pain, vision problems, numbness or weakness, breathing difficulty, or any other signs and symptoms of a stroke or heart attack, call 911 or your local emergency medical number.
If you make some changes to your lifestyle it will help control and manage your high blood pressure. Recommend lifestyle changes including:
Eating a heart-healthy diet
Regular physical activity of 30 minutes or more everyday
Maintaining a healthy weight or losing weight if you’re overweight or obese
Limiting your of alcohol consumption
Don’t smoke
Stress reduction
Regular blood pressure check-ups are important because many hypertensive people do not experience symptoms. Others may experience symptoms such as headache, nervousness, insomnia, nosebleeds, blurred vision, edema and shortness of breath.
Research shows that people with high blood pressure are more likely to die from coronavirus. Their risk is about twice as high as that of the overall population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.