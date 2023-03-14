In a few months most of us will be looking for a pool to cool off. But if you’re like me I can’t use a swimming pool because I’m chlorine sensitive. I get pressure in my nasal cavity, pressure behind my eyes and fatigue. This ended any hope I had of being an Olympic diver. I enjoyed diving. I didn’t enjoy the side affects.
Everyone understands that chlorinated pools kill germs that can cause sickness. Chlorinated pools help reduce swimmers’ risk of waterborne illnesses, such as diarrhea, swimmer’s ear and various skin infections. Long-term effects of chlorine exposure can include “chlorine cough.” Most swimmers have developed a “chlorine cough” which is a dry cough. A short, single exposure to a high concentration of chlorine can cause immediate lung damage, which could be irreparable. The most alarming issue for me is blurred vision. Let’s not forget premature wrinkles.
Swimming in pools disinfected with chlorine could increase your child’s odds of developing asthma or allergies. New research suggests in a study published in Pediatric that teenagers who spent more than 1,000 hours swimming in chlorinated water either indoors or outdoors have more than eight times the risk of having asthma and then swimming pools using copper silver as a disinfectant.
When used properly chlorine is an effective and safe disinfectant for swimming pools. Too much chlorine added to water or the build up in the air of an indoor pool is often unavoidable. Swimming in an indoor or outdoor pool will irritate the organs of the breather. There is now increase evidence that these irritating affects may be detrimental to the airways of regular swimmers, especially children. Children are the most vulnerable and are the most frequently attendees of chlorinated pools.
More than 17 million people in United States, have asthma according to the American Academy of Allergies Asthma and Immunology. Symptoms of the disease include wheezing, shortness of breath and coughing. This airways disease can be triggered by number factors, such as cold air or chemical irritant. Chlorine has long been known to be an airway irritant and a potential trigger for asthma. Chlorine can be harmful to your eyes, hair, nails, lungs and your skin. Chlorinated pool water can also cause numerous health problems. These include hormone disruption and intestinal issues.
One study included teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18. All had attended an indoor or outdoor swimming pool, but at various rates of attendance. One hundred and four mainly attended a pool they were kept clean with a copper silver disinfectant. The remainder went to pools disinfected with chlorine.
The number of children who ever had asthma went up in proportion to their chlorinated pool exposure. Teens who swam for 100 to 500 hours in a chlorinated pool had an 80% increase the risk of having asthma while those who swam 500 to 1,000 hours had just over twice the risk. When teens spent more than 1,000 hours swimming in chlorinated pool the risk of ever having had asthma nearly quadrupled. The risk of having asthma was more than eight times higher in groups with more than 1,000 hours in a chlorinated pool compared with those who were rarely in chlorinated water.
The risk of allergies also increases significantly when adolescents spent more than 100 hours swimming in chlorinated pool. The risk of hay fever and other allergies more than double with chlorinated pool exposure.
Most doctors don’t advise parents to stop their children from swimming even if they have asthma. If your child has asthma and you know chlorine is a trigger for them you should talk to your doctor. It’s a good idea to try to limit their exposure but you can’t exclude your child from everything and every potential trigger. You have to let them be kids. If you know your child is bothered by chlorine exposure and he has an event such as a pool party and they really want to attend, discuss it with your doctor to find out the best way to manage the exposure.
Remember chlorine does not immediately kill germs. The process can take from a few seconds to several minutes. Swimmers should try to avoid swallowing pool water. No amount of our sanitizing measures will completely clean out a public pool. Despite our attempts to disinfect our pools, pathogens can still live in our pools.
If you have a backyard pool, you should use as little chlorine as you can to safely disinfect your pool. Many people over chlorinate the pool to get the clear blue water but you have to remember chlorine is a disinfectant not a cleaning agent.
It’s a good idea to shower after you get out of the pool. Showering will help get rid of the chlorine and any other foreign agents you may have picked up in your pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.