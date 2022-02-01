People with diabetes that have sleep problems have a higher blood glucose levels and a more difficult time controlling their disease. A study done by Dr. Kristen Knutson from the University of Chicago found an association between poor sleep quality and high glucose readings. Researchers found that those with diabetes who had trouble sleeping had a 23% higher fasting blood glucose level, a 48% higher fasting insulin level and an 82% higher insulin resistance than the normal sleepers with diabetes.
Diabetes is listed as the fifth deadliest disease in the United States. The total annual economic impact of diabetes in 2020 was estimated at $200 billion. That is one out of every 10 health care dollars spent in the United States.
There are about 18.2 million people in the United States, or 6.3% of the population, who have diabetes. An estimated 13 million have been diagnosed with diabetes, but 5.2 million people don’t know that they have the disease. Approximately 2.7 million or 11.4% of all African Americans age 20 years or older have diabetes. Twenty-five percent of African Americans between the ages of 65 and 74 have diabetes. One in four African American women over 55 years of age has diabetes. One-third of all African Americans don’t know it. Some of the most life-threatening consequences of diabetes are heart disease and stroke, which strike people with diabetes more than twice as often as they do others. Adults with diabetes have heart disease death rates 2 to 4 times higher than those without diabetes. African Americans with diabetes have an increased risk for heart disease, stroke and other macrovascular complications. Complications of diabetes can also include blindness, kidney disease, and amputations.
African Americans with diabetes are 2.6 to 5.6 times more likely to suffer from kidney disease.
African Americans are 1.5 to 2.5 times more likely to suffer from lower limb amputations.
African Americans are twice as likely to suffer from diabetes-related blindness.
Sleep problems can be due to the body’s natural daily sleep-wake cycles, inadequate sleep, sleep disorders or certain drugs. Each day there are two periods when the body experiences a natural tendency toward sleepiness: during the late night hours (generally between midnight and 7 a.m.) and again during the midafternoon (generally between 1 and 4 p.m.). If people are awake during these times, they have a higher risk of falling asleep unintentionally, especially if they haven’t been getting enough sleep.
What can help?
In general, medications do not help problem sleepiness, and some make it worse. Caffeine can reduce sleepiness and increase alertness, but only temporarily. It can also cause problem sleepiness to become worse by interrupting sleep. While alcohol may shorten the time it takes to fall asleep, it can disrupt sleep later in the night, and therefore add to the problem sleepiness. Medications may be prescribed for patients in certain situations. For example, the short-term use of sleeping pills has been shown to be helpful in patients diagnosed with acute insomnia. Long-term use of sleep medication is recommended only for the treatment of specific sleep disorders.
To get a better night sleep you may want to:
1. Set a time to go to sleep and waking up.
2. Avoid anything mentally and physically stimulating just before you go to bed.
3. Try sex.
4. Don’t drink alcohol.
4. Keep your bedroom for sleeping and sex.
5. Develop a pattern for going to sleep.
6. Create a good sleeping environment.
7. Keep your mind off of stressful thoughts.
8. Don’t stay in bed if your not sleeping.
9. Find out how many sleep hours you need.
10. Don’t go to bed to early.
11. Avoid too many naps.
12. Take a bath two hours before bed.
13. Don’t obsess about sleep.
14. Stop eating two hours before going to bed
15. Give yourself “permission” to go to bed.
16. Create a restful place to sleep. Sleep in a cool, dark room that is free from noises that may disturb your sleep.
17. Sleep on a comfortable, supportive mattress and foundation. It’s difficult to sleep on a bed that’s too small, too soft, too hard or too old.
18. Exercise regularly.
19. Cut down on stimulants. Consuming stimulants, such as caffeine, in the evening can make it more difficult to fall asleep.
20. Don’t smoke. Smokers take longer to fall asleep and wake up more often during the night.
If you are a shift worker, the following may help:
Decreasing the amount of night work
Increasing the total amount of sleep by adding naps and lengthening the amount of time allotted for sleep
Increasing the intensity of light at work
Having a predictable schedule of night shifts
Eliminating sound and light in the bedroom during daytime sleep
Using caffeine (only during the first part of the shift) to promote alertness at night
Possibly using prescription sleeping pills to help daytime sleep on an occasional basis (check with your doctor).
According to the Better Sleep Council you should make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary.
These four factors can make a difference:
Mattress and foundation: Be sure your mattress and foundation meet your needs for both comfort and support. If you sleep with a partner, your mattress should also allow you both enough space to move easily.
Light: Light is one of the body’s most powerful time cues. The rising sun can wake up the brain long before the alarm goes off. A dark room is the most conducive for sleep — day or night.
Noise: Sudden, loud noises from inside or outside the home can disrupt sleep. Steady, low sounds, such as the whir of a fan or air conditioner, are soothing because they help block out distracting noises.
Temperature: The ideal bedroom temperature is 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. A room that’s too warm or too cool can disrupt comfortable sleep.
Remember, rest and sleep are just as important as exercise and good nutrition.
