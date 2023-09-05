Putting together a home gym can be a great investment in your ability to get and stay in shape. A home gym will give you 24/7 access. Exercising at home could be the right option for you, giving you the opportunity to set your own workout schedule and avoid the excuse of not having time to stop at a gym or health club every day. If you’re investing in a home gym be sure to include equipment for a strength-training program for the muscles tendons ligaments and bones and an aerobic training program, which works your heart, lungs, circulatory system, and burns that dreaded body fat.
The American College of Sports Medicine suggests you follow these guidelines:
Before you decide to buy home exercise equipment you should make sure it’s safe and it works properly.
Your equipment should be easy to get on and off
It should be sturdy, not wobbly, while in use and work smoothly
Make sure you can change the intensity or resistance safely and easily
Make sure it can be adjusted to fit your body securely and comfortably
When appropriate choose equipment with gauges such as a timer speedometer, odometer, caloric expenditure and make sure they are easy to read. Make sure the instructions are easy to understand.
If you’re investing in free weights buy adjustable dumbbells and barbells. Also make sure it comes with a warranty, and can it be serviced locally. Make sure you know exactly what you’re getting into or onto before you make your purchase.
A few other steps:
Define your goals: What do you want from your home gym? Do you want to build strength, improve your cardiovascular system or you want a combination of both?
Assess your available space: Evaluate your space and location for your home gym. You need to also consider your ceiling height and ventilation. Check the strength of your floor. Can you get the equipment into the room? You may need rubber mats to protect your floor and dampen noise. Make sure you can arrange your equipment for ease of use and safety.
Choose essential equipment: If you’re going to focus on cardiovascular fitness consider options like a treadmill, stationary bike, rowing machine or an elliptical cross trainer. If your focus is to increase your strength you’ll need dumbbells, resistance bands and weight benches. If you have a lot of space you might opt for a power rack, squat rack or a multi-gym system.
Research: Research and compare the different brands and models of equipment. You can read reviews and watch videos. You want to compare price, features and warranties. Look for durable and well-reviewed options that fit your budget.
Set a budget: Determine how much you want to spend on your home gym equipment. Spend your budget based on your fitness goals.
Think about buying used equipment: Buying used equipment allows you to get more equipment. Used equipment can often be found on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or specialized fitness equipment resale websites. If you buy used equipment make sure it’s in good working condition.
Know your contract: If you’re buying new, buy from a reputable retailer or directly from the manufacture’s website. Pay attention to shipping cost and delivery times. Know if the retailer will install your equipment. Ask about repair. Know the return policy and who pays for the return.
Safety: Make sure all equipment is properly assembled and secure. If you’re using dumbbells you should invest in proper storage. If you install mirrors make sure there are installed correctly and in places they won’t get broken.
Stay organized: Keep your equipment stored when not in use. Don’t clutter your gym with equipment you never use. Return all accessories to their storage space.
Maintenance and cleaning: You want to regularly inspect and maintain your equipment to ensure your gym is safe and prolong the life of your equipment.
Expanding your gym: You will out grow your gym. Plan ahead to ensure you continue to improve your fitness level. You may have to sell or store equipment you don’t use in another room.
The most crucial aspect of a home gym is your commitment to workout. Plan your workout. Set the time and length of your workout. If you don’t pick a time it won’t happen.
Home gyms do have many advantages. There are disadvantages, too. Heavy gym machines can harm hardwood floors, carpeted floors and even the structure of your floors. Will I have to assemble or install the equipment? Gym equipment can be heavy and delivery can be a problem. You should know the shipping arrangements. If you want the shipper to bring the boxes inside, upstairs or even unloading it from the back of the truck could be expensive.
Putting Together A Home Gym
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.