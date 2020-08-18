When a serious medical issue affects a family, children deserve to know. Silence is not the best solution. We should discuss anything that is going to have an affect on the health of the family. We should openly and candidly in an age appropriate manner talk to our children. This teaches children that parents are trustworthy and honest about family protection and safety.
COVID-19 is a big health issue for every family. It can affect anyone at anytime and anywhere. Children are home, online and listening to the news constantly. They know when there is a serious problem. Even if you don’t talk to them about it they will figure out on their own that there is a very serious issue going on. They will worry. Not discussing the issue will increase their fears and anxiety.
When children are not told about what’s going on and are left alone to develop their own understanding, they will get a lot of miss information, have unfounded heighten fears and no plan. You may not have all the answers but if you talk to your child they will know they are not alone.
Talking about serious medical issues can be difficult. You should be prepared for your talk. Know the latest information. Be positive but realistic. Don’t just rely on the Internet for all your information. Your friends can help but it should be expert backed information. Think about what you are going to say. Every child and situation can be different even in one family. A conversation with a ten year old will be different from a sixteen year old. You can also have that talk with a partner to help with support but both of you should be on the same page about what you are going to say and how you are going to say it.
A few tips to help you get started:
Bring notes: Write down key points you want to cover. This way you won’t forget key issues. You have to remember the conversation may get emotional.
Choose the best time: Choose a time that makes sense for your child. This is a time when your child is most alert. Weekends may be the best time. This will give your child a few days to process the information.
Eye-level conversation: The position will encourage conversation and engagement. Your child may have to sit on your lap.
Keep it simple: Use simple terms and simple sentences.
Speech: You should speak clearly and confidently. Your child can read your mood by your speech. You may want to pause a few seconds between sentences.
Honest: Be honest. If you don’t know, you don’t know. Don’t make promises you can’t keep. If the illness is life threatening still be honest.
Share: Share your emotions with your child. If you are sad, worried or angry let your child know your feelings. Reassure your child that your family will get through this challenge together and you will keep them informed about everything.
Be consistent: Maintain a consistent schedule and normal discipline with your child. Children draw a sense of security and normalcy with consistency.
· Guilt: Let your child know they are not the cause of the situation.
Encourage questions: Tell your child they can ask questions or express their feelings at anytime.
How will this affect your family’s daily life: Let your child know that you are planning for everything. Let them help with some brainstorming. Reassure them that they will be taken care of.
Make sure you tailor your conversation to the age of your child:
Toddlers can’t fully understand what it means to have a serious illness. They are able to sense when something is wrong. This can cause a fear of being separated from their parents. With toddlers you should maintain a consistent environment that will take into account you might have to make some changes
Preschoolers and kindergarteners can understand the seriousness of an illness but they often engage in magical thinking and associative logic. They may think they can wave a wand and make everything go away. With this group you should use simple terms to explain the situation. This should include the specific name of the issue and how it affects your body. Let them know they are not responsible for the illness. At the end of the conversation ask them to explain back to you what was discussed so you know that they understand what was said.
Middle-age children who are between 7 and 12 have the capacity to understand what’s going on. Even at this age they can become confused with unfamiliar words and complicated terms. They may not let you know that they don’t understand. Here again you can ask them to explain what you just discussed. With this group you also want to keep a consistent schedule. You can even include them in doctor visits.
Adolescents can understand disease both biologically and psychologically. You can give them the facts. They can be reasoned with. If they want more information encourage them to do research but get them to talk about what they find. The Internet has a lot of misinformation. They can go to the doctor with you. Encourage questions. Don’t let them blame themselves for the illness.
Adult children need a family talk, too. Having a sick family member can be a big emotional blow. Wait until you have all the facts about your illness before you have that talk. You should know your diagnosis, treatment and prognosis. This will minimize fears and gilt of not being there.
There is no easy way to tell others you are sick. With a little planning the job will get easier.
