Surviving the summer heat can be a challenge, but with a few smart strategies you can stay cool and reasonably comfortable throughout this scorching season. Here are a few tips to help you beat the heat:

Stay hydrated. One of the most critical aspects of dealing with the summer heat is to stay hydrated. You should drink water throughout the day even if you don’t feel thirsty. I’d love to see everyone carry a reusable water bottle wherever they go. This will ensure that you have access to water all the time.

If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”

