Surviving the summer heat can be a challenge, but with a few smart strategies you can stay cool and reasonably comfortable throughout this scorching season. Here are a few tips to help you beat the heat:
Stay hydrated. One of the most critical aspects of dealing with the summer heat is to stay hydrated. You should drink water throughout the day even if you don’t feel thirsty. I’d love to see everyone carry a reusable water bottle wherever they go. This will ensure that you have access to water all the time.
Dress for the heat. You should wear loose-fitting, light colored clothing made from breathable fabric such as cotton and linen. These materials allow better airflow and help your sweat evaporate faster which helps to cool your body.
Use sunscreen. You need to protect your skin from harmful UV rays by using sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or greater. You should apply it generously to all of the exposed areas of your body. Remember to reapply every two hours especially if you’re swimming or sweating.
Find some shade. When your outside try to stay in the shade as much as possible, especially during peak sunlight hours between 10am and 4pm. This will help you avoid direct exposure to the sun’s intense heat and reduce your risk of sunburn.
Get a fan. Fans, air conditioners or cool misters can help create a comfortable indoor environment. If you don’t have access to an air conditioner you should consider spending some time in a cool public space like a shopping mall, library or community center.
Take a cool shower. Surviving The Summer Heat Taking a cool shower can help cool your body temperature and provide temporary relief from the heat. If you do take a cool shower don’t make it too cold. You can also use a spray bottle filled with water to mist your face and body during our hot days.
Don’t go outside. Some days it will be too hot to go outside. You should reduce any strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours. If you have to be outside try to schedule your activities for the mornings or evenings. Make sure you take breaks in the shade and pace yourself to avoid overheating.
Listen to your weather report. Pay attention to your local weather forecasts and heat advisories. Knowing when hot days are coming can help you plan and take any necessary precautions. Know the heat index, which factors in humidity and gives you a more accurate representation of how the heat feels.
Eat your carbs. Eat meals that include fruits and vegetables. These foods have high water content and can help keep you hydrated.
Hydrate your home. You want to keep your living space cool. It helps to keep your blinds closed and your curtain drawn but windows open during the hottest part of the day to block out direct sunlight. You can also use reflective materials on your windows to minimize heat absorption. Place bowls of ice around your house.
Know the signs of heat-related illnesses. Learn the first aid for heat related illnesses.
Sleep cool. Sleeping in a hot stuffy room is not easy. Try using lightweight, breathable bedding. Putting a large bowl of ice or a cold pack near your bed can help cool down your immediate area. Taking a cool shower before bed can also help lower your body temperature and help you to sleep.
Exercise smart. If you exercise outside try to exercise during the cooler parts of the day. Early morning or late evenings are the best times for outdoor activities. If you’re exercising indoors make sure your workout area is well ventilated and has fans or air conditioning.
Wear a hat and sunglasses. You can protect your face and eyes from the sun’s rays by wearing a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses with UV protection. You can also wear clothing that is UV protective. Not only will this keep you cool but it also prevents sunburn and helps reduce your risk of eye damage.
Check on everyone. We need to check not just on the elderly and the young. We need to check on people with chronic health conditions. Let’s not forget the people that think they are invincible.
Avoid hot vehicles. Never leave children, pets or anyone unattended in a parked car even for a short time. The temperatures inside a car can shoot up rapidly.
Remember your pet. Your best family friend needs your help to stay cool. Provide them with fresh water and a cool place to rest. Avoid walking your dog on hot pavements. It can burn their paws.
The summer heat can affect your skin, too. Heat rash is characterized as a skin irritation from excessive sweating. It is more common in young children. Being over weight can be a factor with developing heat rash.
First aid for heat rash: You should bathe or shower in cool water with a nondrying soap, then let your skin air-dry don’t towel off. Use calamine lotion or cool compresses to calm any itchy, irritated skin. Don’t use creams or ointments that contain petroleum or mineral oil. They can block pores.
The extreme heat can be dangerous if you let it.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
