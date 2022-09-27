Every 68 seconds an American develops Alzheimer’s disease. It’s a fatal brain disease that steals memory and personality. Alzheimer’s disease is the fifth-leading cause of death among people 65 years and older.
Alzheimer’s disease was first identified over 100 years ago. We still have a lot more to learn about this disease. With new and more sophisticated brain scans and neurological tests, we are now able to identify signs of this disease in its early stages. Treatment has a much more positive outcome when the disease is discovered early. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s, but there are treatment protocols that can help change the progression of the disease.
To reduce your risk:
1. Lose weight if you’re overweight: Whenever you’re told to lose weight what they should be telling you is to lose body fat. Having a high body fat percentage is the issue that affects your health. To control your body fat percentage you need to get in the right amount of exercise, good nutrition and sleep.
2. Control high blood pressure: Your blood pressure is the force of the blood pushing against the walls of the arteries. Each time your heart beats, which is about 60-70 times a minute at rest, it pumps out blood into your arteries. Your blood pressure is at its highest when your heart beats, pumping the blood. This is called systolic pressure. When your heart is at rest, between beats, your blood pressure falls. This is the diastolic pressure. Your blood pressure is always given in two numbers, the systolic and diastolic pressures. Both are equally important. Usually they are written one above or before the other, such as 120/80 mmHg. The top number is your systolic and the bottom is your diastolic. Exercise, good nutrition, good sleep hygiene and reduced stress will help control your blood pressure.
3. Exercise regularly: Exercise is a key element in preventing disease process. If you’ve never exercised before, find a beginner exercise group. A professional can help you get started. If you want to give it a try on your own, start a walking program. Walk every other day. Do calisthenic exercises on the day you don’t walk. Do at least one exercise for each body part. Start your program slowly and be consistent. Keep a diary to keep track of your progress. After a few months, you may want to get into weight training.
4. Reduce your stress: There are a number of ways to deal with stress. These can include behavior changes such as assertiveness training, self esteem enhancement, being flexible, improving organizational skills, and time management. There are many things that we can’t control. But, we must maintain control over how we handle things. If you need to cry, scream, count to ten, smile or simply sigh, do it. Take things in stride and work through it. Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.
5. Get some sleep: Lack of sleep is also linked to Alzheimer’s disease. The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people. Each person needs a particular amount of sleep in order to be fully alert throughout the day. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is eight to eight and a half hours. Some people need more than that to avoid problem sleepiness; others need less. If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. Many people do not get enough sleep during the workweek and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
If you or a love one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s know that early treatment has improved over the last 100 years. When it comes to treatment you should make sure the treatment is sound and safe. Second opinions are a good idea. TV infomercials are not the best places to get information about any disease. Do your research. Know the source of your information. Ask questions about your treatment. You should know what medications you’re using and why. Ask for a brief written summary to make sure all points are covered and necessary prescriptions filled out. Ask what kind of follow-up is needed. Be prepared to take notes.
Questions you should ask before you leave your doctor:
1. What stage is my disease?
2. Are further diagnostic evaluation necessary?
3. What can I expect from the natural course of this disease?
4. Is there treatment available to modify the course?
5. How long before I should see the effects of the medication?
6. Are there any side effects of the medications?
7. Under what circumstances should I notify the doctor?
8. Are there any age or gender related test I should have?
Remember there is currently no cure but we can control Alzheimer’s disease.
