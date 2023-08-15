Has your doctor said you need to lose some weight? Do you know what that means? Most people are happy when they get on the scale and find that they have lost a few pounds. What have they really lost? If they did no exercise, they’ve lost more bone and muscle than fat. Your doctor should have told you to reduce your body fat. You need your bone and muscle. Excess body fat has the biggest affect on your health. 40% of adults in the U.S. are obese and another 32% are overweight.
When does your body fat become an issue? You are overweight or obese if you have abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to your health. If you have a body mass index (BMI) over 25 you are considered overweight. If your BMI is over 30 you are obese. The issue has grown to epidemic proportions, with over 4 million people dying each year as a result of being overweight or obese. in 2017 according to the global burden of disease. Rates of overweight and obesity continue to grow in adults and children. From 1975 to 2016, the prevalence of overweight or obese children and adolescents age 5–19 years increased more than four-fold from 4% to 18%. Obesity is one side of the double burden of malnutrition. Today more people are obese than underweight in every region except sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.
How do we measure our BMI? There are a number of web sites you can use to determine your BMI number. I weigh 185lbs and I am 5’9”. According to all of sites I visited to determine my BMI found me obese. What the calculation and charts don’t take into consideration is that I carry a lot of muscle. I use the mirror to tell me if I’m over weight. My waist is 30 inches. If you workout, eat healthy, reduce your stress and get enough sleep you will reach a healthy weight with out all the gimmicks.
Americans spent over $78.9 billion on weight reduction services and goods in 2019. This includes weight loss clinics, dietary food sales, meal substitutes, supplements and other goods for weight loss. Medically, obesity cost the U.S. $149.5 billion annually. Colorado has the lowest rate of obesity (22.6%) among U.S. states. West Virginia has the highest rate (38.1%). In 2019, 28.5% of adults age 65+ in the United States were obese. Obesity affects 42.2% of persons over the age of 20. Obesity rates among African American adults are the highest, at 49.6%, 44.8% for Latino people, 42.2% for white adults and 17.4% for Asian adults.
There are a number of changes we can make that will lead to a healthier life. These interventions and prevention strategies requires a comprehensive approach that includes both individual and societal effort.
Weight lost through proper diet, exercise, good sleep hygiene and stress reduction will result in a fat loss of around 98% and lean muscle mass and bone will increase.
The average American consumes 40% fat, 30% carbohydrates and 30% proteins daily. Your diet should consist of 15% fat, 20% protein and 65% complex carbohydrates. Saturated fats should make up less than 10% of your total fat intake.
Your daily food intake should include 3 to 4 servings of fruits, 3 to 4 servings of vegetables, 2 to 3 servings of whole grains and 2 servings of proteins every day.
We should exercise every day for at least 30 minutes. Start at a comfortable level for your ability. That could be as low as 3 minutes. After an accident I had to start at 3 minutes even after years of exercising.
Exercise can also increase the amount of protein utilization, which takes place in the body. These changes will have an affect on muscle tone, strength and bone density. Both of these factors help to determine the quality of life a person maintains. Exercise also strengthens the bones, tendons and ligaments. Tendons connect muscle to bone. Ligaments connect bone to bone.
You’ll need both aerobic and strength building exercises. Aerobic exercises (walking, jogging, biking or swimming continuously for 15 minutes or more) are important.
Good sleep hygiene should be a part of your weight loss program. If you don’t get enough sleep your muscles will work less efficiently. Get less sleep than what you need and you’ll find yourself stressed more often and you’ll get sick more often. The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people.
Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours.
Stress adds weight. There are books and pamphlets, which explain how to practice techniques of dealing with stress. These include breathing techniques for relaxation, meditation, progressive muscle relaxation and autogenic training, which is a form of self-suggestion.
There are many things that we can’t control. But, we must maintain control over how we handle things. If you need to cry, scream, count to ten, smile or simply sigh, do it. Take things in stride and work through it. Sometimes you just have to go with the flow. If you feel you need help to cope with stress, don’t hesitate to seek professional help!
We also have to treat obesity as a public health issue. We have to create an environment that promotes healthy choices. We need to change policies and create initiatives that help. Schools, workplaces and communities need to implement programs that encourage physical activity, provide access to nutritious foods and raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy weight.
We can collectively combat obesity and improve overall health outcomes for individuals and our communities if we work together. Even a little weight loss can improve your health on almost every level.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
At least 36 people have died in the Lahaina fire in Hawaii, Maui County wrote in a statement posted to the county website Wednesday evening. Wildfires have destroyed or damaged more than 200 structures and forced thousands to evacuate. (Aug. 10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.