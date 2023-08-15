Has your doctor said you need to lose some weight? Do you know what that means? Most people are happy when they get on the scale and find that they have lost a few pounds. What have they really lost? If they did no exercise, they’ve lost more bone and muscle than fat. Your doctor should have told you to reduce your body fat. You need your bone and muscle. Excess body fat has the biggest affect on your health. 40% of adults in the U.S. are obese and another 32% are overweight.

When does your body fat become an issue? You are overweight or obese if you have abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to your health. If you have a body mass index (BMI) over 25 you are considered overweight. If your BMI is over 30 you are obese. The issue has grown to epidemic proportions, with over 4 million people dying each year as a result of being overweight or obese. in 2017 according to the global burden of disease. Rates of overweight and obesity continue to grow in adults and children. From 1975 to 2016, the prevalence of overweight or obese children and adolescents age 5–19 years increased more than four-fold from 4% to 18%. Obesity is one side of the double burden of malnutrition. Today more people are obese than underweight in every region except sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

