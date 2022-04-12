I normally write an article about lightning in June which is “lightning awareness month” but we are getting lightning earlier every year. I want you prepared now. According to the CDC males are five times more likely than females to be struck by lightning. Children and young adults age 15–34 years are victims of a lightning strike more often. Construction and farming are the two most common occupations for victims of lightning strikes. Lightning causes more deaths in the United States than any other weather hazard including blizzards, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
Did you know the lightning could occur not only during heavy rainstorms but also during heavy snowstorms, hurricanes, forest fires and volcanic eruptions? Beware of your hair standing on end or skin tingling. This is a sign that a lightning strike may be imminent.
Lightning travels at speed of up to 300 miles per second. A lightning flash can happen in about a half a second. In that half second, the lightning flash superheats the surrounding air to a temperature five times hotter than the surface of the sun. Nearby air expands and vibrates, forming sound that we hear as thunder. Sound travels slower than light, so it seems that thunder occurs later. To tell if the lightning is too close, count the number of seconds between the flash of the lightning and the sound of the thunder and divide by five. This is the number of miles that the storm is away from you. If the number you get is less than seven, the storm is too close and you should try to find safe shelter.
Even though the entire flash lasts only a fraction of a second it can injure humans in several different ways: (CDC)
Direct strike: Victims may sustain a direct strike, which is often fatal.
Contact injury: This occurs when lightning strikes an object, such as a car or metal pole that the victim is touching.
Side flash: This occurs when lightning splashes or bounces off an object, such as a tree or person, onto the victim.
Ground current: This occurs when lightning strikes the ground near a victim and the ground current passes from the strike point through the ground and into the victim.
Streamer: When the air is charged with electricity during a lightning storm, bursts of energy, or streamers, can come upward from objects near the ground. Sometimes these streamers travel upward through people, causing harm to the victims.
Blast injury: The lightning’s blast effect, thunder, may cause either primary injury, such as ruptured eardrums, or tertiary injury, such as blunt trauma when the victim falls or is thrown.
Even if the lightning strike doesn’t cause death it can cause serious injuries. This includes cardiac arrest, brain injury, nerve damage and major burns. The first thing you should do if someone near you is struck by lightning is to call 911. Other steps you should take depend on the victim’s situation. Most people want to help when they see someone get hurt, but lightning storms can cause danger for rescuers as well as victims. You should avoid putting yourself or other rescuers in a position where they could also be at risk for another lightning strike. When you can, you should move the victim to shelter before beginning any kind of first aid.
If your victim is not breathing, you should start chest compressions. Check the victim for a pulse at the carotid artery at the side of the neck or femoral artery (groin) for at least 20-30 seconds. If you don’t detect a pulse, start cardiac compressions. If you are in situations that are cold and wet, you should put a protective layer between the victim and the ground. This may decrease the chance of hypothermia that the victim can suffer which can complicate the resuscitation. If you are in a wilderness area or an area far from medical care you should prolonged basic CPR. Please give chest compressions in a very forceful manner.
When a thunderstorm threatens, the National Weather Service advises us to:
Avoid high or open places.
Go inside a large building or home.
Go inside a hard-top car and roll up the windows.
Stop swimming or boating as soon as you see or hear a lightning.
Stay away from telephone poles and tall trees if you’re caught outside.
Stay off hilltops.
Stay away from farm equipment and small metal vehicles, such as motorcycles, bicycles and golf carts.
Avoid wire fences, clotheslines, rails and any other electrical conductors.
Stay several yards apart if you are in a group.
If you are inside lightning can still cause problems.
If you are inside:
Don’t stand near windows, doors and electrical appliances.
Don’t attempt to unplug TVs, stereos, computers or any electrical appliances during a storm.
You should avoid any contact with piping including sinks, baths and faucets.
Don’t use a landline telephone except for emergencies.
No lightning safety guidelines can give you a 100% guarantee of total safety, but they can help you avoid a lightning casualty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.