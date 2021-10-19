Most of us will know if we are depressed. But if you had a vague, uncomfortable, empty feeling you don’t understand. You’re not miserable, but it feels like your vitality has been sucked out of you. This feeling can prevent you from enjoying parts of your life. This feeling can leave you unsatisfied with family, friends, work, leisure activities and school. “Almost depressed” is depression and needs to be treated. This condition can happen with out warning and should not be ignored.
Take the Almost Depressed Test
1. I get more frustrated than usual over little things.
2. Instead of having fun with friends, I avoid them.
3. I have not been sleeping well lately.
4. Nothing taste very good.
5. I would like to “stop the world” and take a break from everything.
6. Nothing seems very funny.
7. Nothing interests me anymore.
8. I don’t get excited about anything.
9. I get irritated more easily than I use to.
10. I’m less interested in sex.
11. I just want to be alone.
12. I have trouble concentrating when reading or watching TV.
13. I feel tired for no reason.
If more than two of these statements apply to you, you are likely “almost depressed.”
Research shows that 75% of the low-grade depression cases will develop into major depression if it is not treated. Depression is a major health issue. People who are depressed are four times at risk of heart disease and have six times the risk of dying after a heart attack than people who are not depressed. Depressed people are nine to 16 times more prone to suicide than people who are not depressed. “Almost depressed” is depression.
Depression is more common in women than men. Biological, life cycle, hormonal and psychosocial factors that are unique to women could be linked to women’s higher depression rate. Scientists are exploring how the cyclical rise and fall of estrogen and other hormones may affect the brain chemistry that is associated with depression. Many women also face additional stresses of work and home responsibilities, caring for children and aging parents, abuse, poverty and relationship strains.
Men often experience depression differently than women and may have different ways of coping with the symptoms. Men are more likely to acknowledge having fatigue, irritability, loss of interest in once-pleasurable activities and sleep disturbances. Women are will admit to feelings of sadness, worthlessness and excessive guilt.
Men to turn to alcohol or drugs when they are depressed, or become frustrated, discouraged, irritable, angry and sometimes abusive. Men will also throw themselves into their work to avoid talking about their depression with family or friends, or engage in reckless, risky behavior. Women attempt suicide more often, but more men die by suicide in the United States.
Depression is not a normal part of aging. Studies show that most seniors feel satisfied with their lives. That’s despite increased physical ailments. When older adults do have depression it’s overlooked because seniors may show different, less obvious symptoms and may be less inclined to experience or acknowledge feelings of sadness or grief.
Older adults may also have medical conditions such as heart disease, stroke or cancer, which may cause depressive symptoms, or they may be taking medications with side effects that contribute to depression.
Because of COVID-19 scientists and doctors are now taking a closer look at the risk of depression in children. Research has shown that childhood depression often persists, recurs and continues into adulthood, especially if it goes untreated. The presence of childhood depression also tends to be a predictor of more severe illnesses in adulthood.
A child with depression may pretend to be sick, refuse to go to school, cling to a parent, or worry that a parent may die. Older children may sulk, get into trouble, be negative and irritable, and feel misunderstood. Because these signs may be viewed as normal mood swings typical of children as they move through developmental stages, it may be difficult to accurately diagnose a young person with depression. By age 15, girls are twice as likely as boys to have experienced a major depressive episode.
Tips that may help:
Know yourself: Recognize and accept your anxiety about specific fears or situations.
Stress management: Learn to manage stress. This can help limit potential depression triggers. Organize your life at home, school and work.
Relaxation techniques: Meditation, deep breathing long baths and resting.
Support network: Seek out familiar people who are supportive. This can include family members or friends. Support groups are also good.
Exercise: Physical exertion can improve your self-image and release chemicals in the brain that trigger positive feelings.
Sleep hygiene: Get enough rest. You need at least seven to nine hours of sleep every day.
Engage your mind: Read a book. Solve puzzles. Pick a hobby.
Get involved: Volunteer. Help others.
Learn: Learn more about depression.
Abuse: Avoid alcohol, cannabis and other recreational drugs.
Eat: Maintain a healthy diet.
Don’t forget your past: Do some of the things you found pleasurable in the past.
Stop your inter critic: Don’t be overly critical of yourself.
Be positive: Find the positive side of issues.
Get help from a professional.
Smile.
There are many ways to heal and with patience you will find the way that works for you.
