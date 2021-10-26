Alcoholism poses a big health threat to the alcoholic and the people around them. Most people believe that moderation is the key to consuming alcohol. To some even moderation can lead to alcoholism.
Doctors described an “almost alcoholic” as a person that falls somewhere between being a normal drinker and an alcoholic. An almost alcoholic may not feel dependent on alcohol, but they will begin to experience the adverse effects of drinking too much too often. The longer someone stays in the almost alcoholic position his or her chances of developing a drinking problem increases. College-age people are even more at risk. Alcohol impacts the African-American community differently and has extremely damaging and long-lasting effects.
If you answer yes to two of these questions you should seek help.
Do you drink to relieve stress?
Do you drink alone?
Do you look forward to drinking and arrange your schedule to be sure you can have a drink?
Do you drink to relieve boredom or loneliness
Do you occasionally do unsafe things such as driving after drinking?
Does drinking cause you sleeping problems?
Has drinking caused a decline in your performance at work?
Do you drink in social situations to fit in?
Are you developing health problems due to your drinking?
Is your drinking causing suffering to yourself or love ones?
Do you drink to combat negative situation?
Do you continue to drink despite experiencing negative consequences?
Do you drink to maintain a “buzz”?
Do you drink to help you overcome your shyness?
If you know someone that has this problem many alcoholism treatment specialists suggest the following steps to help an alcoholic get treatment:
Stop all “cover ups.” Family members often make excuses to others or try to protect the alcoholic from the results of his or her drinking. It is important to stop covering for the alcoholic so that he or she experiences the full consequences of drinking.
Time your intervention. The best time to talk to the drinker is shortly after an alcohol-related problem has occurred — like a serious family argument or an accident. Choose a time when he or she is sober, both of you are fairly calm and you have a chance to talk in private.
Be specific. Tell the family member that you are worried about his or her drinking. Use examples of the ways in which the drinking has caused problems, including the most recent incident.
State the results. Explain to the drinker what you will do if he or she doesn’t go for help — not to punish the drinker, but to protect yourself from his or her problems. What you say may range from refusing to go with the person to any social activity where alcohol will be served, to moving out of the house. Do not make any threats you are not prepared to carry out.
Get help. Gather information in advance about treatment options in your community. If the person is willing to get help, call immediately for an appointment with a treatment counselor. Offer to go with the family member on the first visit to a treatment program and/or an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
Call on a friend. If the family member still refuses to get help, ask a friend to talk with him or her using the steps just described. A friend who is a recovering alcoholic may be particularly persuasive, but any person who is caring and nonjudgmental may help. The intervention of more than one person, more than one time, is often necessary to coax an alcoholic to seek help.
Find strength in numbers. With the help of a health care professional, families can join with other relatives and friends to confront an alcoholic as a group. This approach should only be tried under the guidance of a health care professional that is experienced in this kind of group intervention.
Get support. It is important to remember that you are not alone. Support groups offered in most communities include Al-Anon, which holds regular meetings for spouses and other significant adults in an alcoholic’s life, and Alateen, which is geared to children of alcoholics. These groups help family members understand that they are not responsible for an alcoholic’s drinking and that they need to take steps to take care of themselves, regardless of whether the alcoholic family member chooses to get help.
If you think you fall into the almost alcoholic category here are some tips:
Change your routine. If drinking is a part of your day, substitute drinking for another activity. Go for a workout instead of the bar.
Make new friends that don’t drink.
Avoid situations where alcohol is served when you can.
Find new ways of handling stress. Exercise, write or visit someone that doesn’t drink.
Get help. It could be harder to do this alone.
Some people suggest slowing down your drinking or cutting back. I suggest stopping completely.
See a doctor to address any health problems that have been masked by drinking.
