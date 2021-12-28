We hear a lot of information about heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Another organ that we should know more about are our kidneys. Your kidneys affect all of our body’s main physiological functions. Kidney disease significantly increases our risk for serious medical conditions that include cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke, bone fractures and sexual dysfunction.
Healthy kidneys will filter about a half-cup of blood every minute. This removes your waste and extra water to make urine. Your urine flows from the kidneys to the bladder through two thin tubes of muscle called ureters, one on each side of your bladder.
Your kidneys also help remove acid that is produced by the cells of your body and will help maintain a healthy balance of water, salts, sodium, calcium, phosphorus and potassium in your blood.
Without this balance, your nerves, muscles, and other tissues in your body will not work correctly.
Your kidneys also make hormones that help:
Control your blood pressure
Help make red blood cells
Help maintain your blood pressure
Keep bone strong and healthy
If you drink alcohol, you will have changes in the function of the kidneys and make them less able to filter your blood. Your kidneys balance the amount of water in your body. Alcohol up sets this balance. Alcohol dehydrates your body, this dehydration can affect the normal functions of all your cells and organs, including the kidneys.
Nutrition plays a big role in having healthy kidneys. Your diet should be balanced with the right amount of protein, sodium, potassium or phosphorus that help control the buildup of waste and fluid in your blood. To have a balance diet you should consume between 13-16 calories per pound of body weight daily. Your daily intake of food should include 2 to 3 servings of protein, 4 to 6 servings of vegetables, 2 to 3 servings of a grain and 4 to 6 servings of fruit. You should ingest no more than 14 grams of saturated fat, which is 126 calories. You should fuel your body throughout the day to maintain energy and keep you from bingeing during the day. Eating small meals a day stimulates your metabolism to burn calories rather than shut down and store fat.
Sleep is another factor that can affect your kidneys. If you get the right amount of sleep you will get the most out of your body. The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people. Each person needs the right amount of sleep in order to be healthy. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours. If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. Many people do not get enough sleep during the workweek and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
Regular exercise helps our whole body including our kidneys. If you’ve never exercised before, find a beginner exercise group. A professional can help you get started. Calisthenics, resistance training with weights or machines will strengthen and tone your body and build strong bones. Do at least one exercise for each body part. Start your program slowly and be consistent. Weight training for teens is a good way to help strengthen both muscle and bones, but there are some exercises you should avoid. If you’re under 18, you should never do heavy weight bearing exercises such as deadlifts, behind the neck presses, bent lateral raises, clean and jerk, standing toe raises and squats with weights on the back. These exercises place too much stress on the spine and joint areas because your bones are still growing and not completely fused. Your bones are not completely fused until about age 18. Keep a diary to keep track of your progress. After a few months, you may want to get into weight training.
Here are a few more tips to help keep your kidneys healthy:
Control your blood sugar
Monitor your blood pressure
Drink plenty of fluids
Increase your lean muscle mass
Don’t smoke, use tobacco or allow yourself to be exposed to tobacco products
Be aware of the amount of over-the-counter pills you take
Limit or eliminate alcohol consumption
Have your kidney function tested if you’re at high risk
One in 10 Americans over the age of 20 will show evidence of kidney disease. Some forms of kidney disease are progressive, meaning the disease gets worse over time. Talk with your doctor about your risk and what you can do about it. Maybe even bring along a copy of this article.
