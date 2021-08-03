Too little sleep is linked to weight gain and developing Type 2 diabetes. The research showed that a lack of sleep can affect the body weight in kids of all ages.
Most children are involved in too many activities, weighed down with homework, constantly texting or plugged into the internet and other technology. What usually gets pushed to the side is sleep.
Sleepy kids lack the energy and focus for playing outside and doing schoolwork. They're more likely to sit in front of the television where they burn fewer calories.
Does your child have a problem sleeping? They may have problem sleepiness if they: consistently do not get enough sleep; get poor quality sleep; fall asleep in class; struggle to stay awake when inactive, such as when watching television; doing homework; have difficulty paying attention or concentrating at school and at home; have performance problems; are often told by others that they are sleepy; have difficulty remembering; have slowed responses; have difficulty controlling their emotions; or must take naps on most days.
Sleep problems can be due to the body’s natural daily sleep-wake cycles, inadequate sleep, sleep disorders or certain drugs. Each day there are two periods when the body experiences a natural tendency toward sleepiness: during the late night hours (between midnight and 7 a.m.) and again during the mid-afternoon (between 1 and 4 p.m.). If your child is awake during these times, they may have a higher risk of falling asleep unintentionally, especially if they haven’t been getting enough sleep.
Research has shown that when healthy young adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours. Some young adults need more than that to avoid problem sleepiness. If your child does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, sleep needs varies by age and get lower as children get older.
Newborn infants: 0 to 2 months 12 to 18 hours (including naps)
Infants 3 to 12 months: 12 to 16 hours (including naps)
Toddlers: 1 to 2 years 1 to 14 hours (includes naps)
Preschoolers: 3 to 5 years 10 to 13 hours (includes naps)
Children: 6 to 12 years 9 to 12 hours
Teens: 13 to 18 years 8 to 10 hours
Certain medical conditions and drugs, including prescription medications, can also disrupt sleep and cause problem sleepiness.
Examples include:
Chronic illnesses such as asthma
Caffeine: Whether consumed in coffee, tea, soft drinks or medications, caffeine makes it harder for many people to fall asleep and stay asleep. Caffeine stays in the body for about 3 to 7 hours, so even when taken earlier in the day it can cause problems with sleep at night. Caffeine can reduce sleepiness and increase alertness, but only temporarily. It can also cause problem sleepiness to become worse by interrupting sleep. Caffeine is found in chocolate products, sodas and teas.
To get a better night sleep you may want to:
1. Set a time to go to sleep and waking up.
2. Avoid anything mentally and physically stimulating just before you go to bed. Do home work early.
3. Keep your bedroom for sleeping.
4. Develop a pattern for going to sleep.
5. Create a good sleeping environment.
6. Keep your mind off of stressful thoughts.
7. Keep phones out of the bedroom.
8. Find out how many sleep hours you need.
9. Don’t go to bed to early.
10. Take a bath two hours before bed.
11. Limit after-school clubs and sports to a manageable number.
12. Stop eating two hours before you go to bed.
13. Limit or cut out non-essential activities on school days. This includes TV, computer, video games and texting.
14. Create a restful place to sleep. Sleep in a cool, dark room that is free from noises that may disturb your sleep.
15. Sleep on a comfortable, supportive mattress and foundation. It's difficult to sleep on a bed that's too small, too soft, too hard or too old.
16. Exercise regularly.
17. Cut down on stimulants.
These four factors can make a difference:
Mattress and foundation
Be sure your mattress and foundation meet your needs for both comfort and support. If you sleep with a partner, your mattress should also allow you both enough space to move easily.
Light
Light is one of the body's most powerful time cues. The rising sun can wake up the brain long before the alarm goes off. A dark room is the most conducive for sleep — day or night.
Noise
Sudden, loud noises from inside or outside the home can disrupt sleep. Steady, low sounds, such as the whir of a fan or air conditioner, are soothing because they help block out distracting noises.
Temperature
The ideal bedroom temperature is 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. A room that's too warm or too cool can disrupt comfortable sleep.
Blocking out enough time to get the right amount of sleep is very important in help children to grow up healthy.
