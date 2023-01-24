Most of us don’t give much thought to the blood test that we get periodically. Standard blood test and certain other blood test that you may request from your doctor can offer valuable and even life-saving clues about your health. This can include explanations for such vexing conditions as short-term memory loss and fatigue.
Doctors need to give a real analysis of our blood test. If your doctor says that your blood tests are normal is it the same as optimal or even good? If your total cholesterol reading is 200 mg/dL it’s considered normal even though the risk of developing heart disease is sometimes higher at this level than it would be if your numbers were lower. You should ask your doctor what your target should be.
Blood test results that you should definitely take note of:
Low potassium (hypokalemia) can be dangerous because it could cause fatigue, constipation and general weakness. Hypokalemia can also cause heart palpitations. An imbalance of your hormone insulin will cause low potassium. It can be due to problems with your adrenal glands or loss of fluid from vomiting or diarrhea. A magnesium deficiency or a high sodium diet can lead to low potassium also. Hypokalemia is also a common side effect of some medications. A normal potassium level is 3.6 mEq/L to 5.2 mEq/L. An optimal potassium level is 4.5 mEq/L to 5.2 mEq/L. If your potassium is not optimal, your doctor should recommend that you eat more potassium rich foods such as bananas, oranges, cantaloupes, tomatoes, sweet potatoes and whole grains. You should also reduce your sodium intake to less than two 1200mg daily. High levels of sodium will deplete your potassium levels. Also, keep your stress level low. Chronic stress can lead to high level of hormone cortisol. Let’s not get overwhelmed. This can also lead to low potassium.
Know your glucose number. Most of us know that high blood glucose is126 mg/DL or above. High blood glucose is a warning sign for diabetes. You should also be aware that a slight increase in in blood sugar even when it’s still within the so-called normal range could put you at greater risk. A study of 46,000 people who were track for 10 years for every one point rise in fasting blood glucose over 84 mg/ DL showed they were at a greater risk of developing diabetes by 6%. Vascular and kidney damage may begin when glucose levels reach 90 mg/ DL. This level is within normal range. High blood glucose usually occurs when your body cells become resistant to the hormone insulin or your pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin. Obesity and genetic factors are among the main causes. A normal glucose is 65 mg/ DL to 99 mg/ DL. An optimal glucose is 70 mg/ DL to 84 mg/ DL Regular exercise, weight loss and healthier diet are steps you can take to improve your glucose levels.
High homocysteine. Most doctors recommend homocysteine tests only for patients with existing heart problems. Everyone should test for high homocysteine levels. High homocysteine levels could damage your arteries and increase your risk for heart disease and stroke.
Some causes for high homocysteine is not enough B complex vitamins or if you’re unable to properly metabolize, methionine an amino acid. Methionine is found in meat, fish and dairy. Vegetarians seem to have a high homocysteine levels. Other causes include a lack of exercise, chronic stress, smoking and too much caffeine. To control homocysteine plan your meals to make you are getting all of your nutrients. Get at least 30 minutes of exercise everyday. Normal homocysteine is less than 15 umol/L.
Low DHEA can cause health issues. This hormone is used by the body to manufacture both testosterone and estrogen. DHEA is also an anti-oxidant that supports your immune system, increases your insulin sensitivity and the body‘s ability to metabolize fat. DHEA is not unusual tested with standard blood test. All adults should request that their levels be tested. Low DHEA is a common cause for fatigue, weight gain, depression and decrease libido in men and women of all ages. Overtime low DHEA can damage the hippocampus, which is the “memory center” of your brain.
DHEA levels decrease with age and peaks in your 20s. Normal DHEA is 200 mgs/DL to 270 mgs/DL for men and 120 mgs/DL to 180 mgs/DL for women.
To stabilize your DHEA levels reduce your stress levels, get at least eight hours of sleep every night, exercise everyday for about 30 minutes and practice relaxation techniques.
