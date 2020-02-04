People that have a mental health illness, such as depression, bipolar disease or schizophrenia have a hard time keeping their condition under control. Studies now show that these people have an additional burden of receiving poor medical treatment that are unrelated to their mental health. Over the years this problem has only gotten worst. People with serious mental health problems die 25 years earlier than the general population. 60% of these deaths are not from mental illness but from conditions such as cardiovascular, pulmonary and infectious diseases. A lot of these illnesses are triggered by the medications prescribed for their mental illness. Some doctors presume that a health problem affecting someone with a mental health illness is due to their mental health condition. This is not always true.
A lot of people with mental health issues will also tend to stop seeing their primary care provider or other non-mental health doctors. This can even include their cardiologist and pulmonologist. In most cases a person with a mental health issue are more likely not to be taken seriously with the health complaints. This type of attitude that health professionals exhibit causes frustration in a mental health patient when their physical complaints are not taken seriously. This can lead to other mental health issues such as suicide. This attitude on the doctor’s part can lead to other physical issues such as weight gain, diabetes and cancer.
If you have trouble convincing a doctor that an ailment may not be caused by mental illness look for another doctor that will handle all of your complaints. You can contact your local Mental Health Association or your county mental health office for referrals to primary care doctors and specialist who have experience treating physical ailments in people with mental issues.
Mental health medications are a very important part of treating mental health issues. These medications can cause some serious side affects. Depression, bipolar disease or schizophrenia medications can cause significant weight gain, which can increase risk for diabetes and cardiovascular issues. These medications can cause an increase risk of falling in some cases. Make sure all of your doctors monitor you for illnesses that can develop from your medications. You should also insist that all of your symptoms be checked out to your satisfaction.
In today’s medical environment your face-to-face time with your doctor can be very short. To get the most from your medical staff, you’ll need to give them a little help and be determined to get them to listen. This will take preparation. This preparation should include notes, a detailed history of your problem both mental and physical, questions about your problem, medication history, and any medical records. This type of preparation will increase the chances of your getting the best diagnosis. Good preparation can also help alleviate your anxiety about your trip to the doctor. As you experience your medical problem, keep a journal of your experience. If you feel it might help, enlist a relative or friend to help you get ready for your appointment. If it makes you feel more comfortable you can also ask a friend or relative to accompany you to your appointment.
Your doctor’s appointment is your opportunity to discuss medical problems and concerns. By preparing for the appointment you will be less likely to waste the opportunity, and more likely to gain a higher degree of satisfaction from the visit. You should be able to give a good history of the medications you are taking, both non-prescription and prescription. The easiest way to provide your medication history is to put all your medications- prescription, non-prescription, vitamins, herbs, minerals, each in its original container — in a bag and take them with you to your appointment. The doctor will then know the medications, dosages, frequency and need for refills. If you’re taking medications regularly, you should keep a card in your wallet or purse with the names of the drugs, dosages and frequency for medical emergencies. This medication list is important to avoid drug interactions in the ER. This is also very important if several specialists are seeing you. Each treating doctor needs to know what drugs you are taking.
You should bring any medical records from other physicians. This should include X-rays or MRI’s. Make sure your doctors communicate, exchange medical records or transfer your records. This may help you avoid repeat diagnostic tests, which carry their own risks and expenses.
Do your homework. The post visit is just as important as the visit with the doctor. You both came up with a written plan.
Make a list of all
prescriptions received.
Get a copy of your
visit summary.
Review your notes
taken during visit.
Put all follow-up appointments on your calendar with alerts.
List all of your tests
you did get results for.
Review all patient information given to you for accuracy.
Get a copy of test results.
Sign up for online
patient access.
Your preparation may
even save your life.Ask for a brief written summary to make sure all points are covered and necessary prescriptions filled out. Ask what kind of follow-up is needed. Be prepared to take notes.
Questions you should ask before you leave your doctor:
What is the problem likely to be, among the possibilities?
Are further diagnostic evaluation necessary?
What can I expect from the natural course of this problem?
Is there treatment available to modify the course?
How long before I should see the effects of the medication?
Are there any side effects of the medications?
Under what circumstances should I notify the doctor?
Are there any age or gender related test I should have?
When working with all your doctors make sure they are all communicating with each other.
