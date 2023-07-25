A friend of mine asked if he was suffering from germaphobia. He still had concerns about COVID. We talked about the almost 600 deaths everyday from COVID. He mentioned the new variants. He reminded me that there are long-term health issues from COVID. He knew that reinfections are possible. No, he is not suffering from germaphobia. His concerns are concerns most people have.

A person with germaphobia has an intense fear and aversion to germs, bacteria and pathogens. This phobia is also known as mysophobia or bacteriophobia. A person that suffers from germaphobia experience excessive and irrational anxiety about coming into contact with potentially harmful microorganisms, leading them to adopt extreme cleaning, sanitizing and avoidance behaviors. This condition affects their daily life and can have a significant impact on their daily life and overall well being.

If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”

