There are millions of people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease causes an irreversible decline in memory and reasoning. We still have a lot more to learn about this disease. With new and more sophisticated brain scans and neurological tests, we are now able to identify signs of this disease in its early stages. Treatment has a much more positive outcome when the disease is discovered early. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s, but there are treatment protocols that can help change the progression of the disease.
One of the new treatment protocols is walking. Dr Cyrus Raji the lead researcher in a Alzheimer’s study stated they found that walking five miles per week protected the brain structure over 10 years in people with Alzheimer’s disease in areas of the brain key memory and learning centers.
After they accounted for age, gender, body-fat composition and education, Dr Raji and his colleagues determined that the more a person exercised, the larger their brain volume. The greater your brain volume is a sign of a lower degree of brain cell death as well as general brain health.
Walking is one of the best ways to get in some exercise. It’s safe, healthy, fun, inexpensive, easy to start and a great form of exercise. Walking, like other exercises, should produce a training effect. “Training effect” is the body’s ability to recover from physical stress such as exercise or work. Unlike many other aerobic exercises walking is relatively free from the many hazards of exercise. When you walk, the impact of each step is only 1 1/2 times your body weight.
There are a few safety features you want to take into consideration when walking outside. Walk with a friend. Avoid isolated and poorly lit areas. Always let someone know what route you’re taking and when you expect to return. Carry a cellphone and identification. Do not wear headphones they make you less aware of traffic sounds, dogs, approaching strangers and can cause problems with your equilibrium. If you can, use a route that others use when walking so you’ll be less likely to be a victim of foul play.
It’s hot, so drink water. Drinking water during your workout helps to increase your blood volume, which will increase cardiac output. Cardiac output is the amount of blood being pumped during each heartbeat. The more blood your heart pumps with each heartbeat the more nutrients are transported throughout the body. These nutrients provide energy for work. Many people run out of steam during an exercise session because they don’t replace water lost through exercise. Studies show that drinking water before, during and after a workout increases energy production. This is true during hot and cold weather. Don’t wait until you become thirsty, by then it’s too late and your body will start to fatigue. As the weather gets hotter adjust your workout even if you’re in good shape. If you’re overweight, slow down your workout pace. Your extra body fat and the heat will make your body work overtime.
There will be some days when the weather will be too hot to walk. Use your better judgment and forego your outdoor walk for an indoor track. Indoor tracks are good but they can cause problems with your ankle and knee joint. When you walk or run on an indoor track, your ankles have to adapt to the change in the surface and the sharp curves. This can put a strain on your joints and muscle in your legs. When choosing an indoor track, chose one that has a wooden base. It should also have banked turns. You should make wide turns and reverse your walking direction every 10 minutes. These tips will help take the strain off your ankle and knee joint.
Remember, walking is relatively free from injuries but you can still overdo it. If you begin to feel pain, stop walking for a couple of days, then slowly work your way back into your program. Start walking at your own level, even if it’s only for a few minutes. Then gradually build on the time, pace and distance.
{h3}A quick walking program{/h3}
1st Week
Walk 20 minutes (10 minutes out and 10 minutes back)
Record the distance
Walk the same distance and time three times during the week
2nd Week
Walk for 25 minutes (13 minutes out and 12 minutes back)
Keep a record of the distance
Walk the same distance and time three times during the week
3rd Week
Walk for 30 minutes (15 minutes out and 15 minutes back)
Keep a record of the distance and time
Walk the same distance and time three times during the week
Increase the time by five minutes each week. Keep a record of both the time and the distance. Try to have at least one day of rest between your walking workouts for the first two months if you’ve never been involved in exercise. After reaching 45 minutes, try to increase the distance you cover in 45 minutes.
Remember, walking is one of the best ways to get in exercise. So start that walking program today.
