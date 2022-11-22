If you’re a woman and think your chance of getting breast cancer is one in a million, the fact is, it’s 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. About 200,000 American women developed breast cancer last year alone. It kills nearly 49,000 American women each year. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among American women. Every woman is at risk for breast cancer. Every 12 minutes a woman in America dies of breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most common malignancy.
The incidence of breast cancer has continued to increase at about 2% a year. The death rate from breast cancer has declined. This decrease is believed to be the result of earlier detection and improved treatment. But 2% of the autopsies performed in 2003 showed undiagnosed breast cancer. That means a lot more women have breast cancer and don’t know it.
Although every major medical group that gives out information about various diseases lists regular exercise as an item for the prevention, treatment or part of the cure for diseases, Black women have the least number of people involved in a regular exercise program.
One study found that postmenopausal women who walk an hour a day have a 40% lower risk of breast cancer compared to their inactive counterpart. Women who did at least one hour of strenuous physical activity daily had a 25% lower risk for breast cancer. It’s believed that physical activity reduces dangerous hormones, improving weight control, glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity and lowers inflammation.
Another study of more than 3000 women premenopausal and postmenopausal found that those who did 10 hours of moderate exercise a week, including walking, had a 30% lower risk for breast cancer than those that were sedentary. Exercise reduces body fat, exercise increases your antioxidant capacity and enhances cell repair.
A 12-month study of exercise and breast cancer survivors that had recently completed treatment shows that exercise had a positive effect on their health. Half of the survivors took part in aerobic exercise and a resistance exercise program three times a week at a fitness center. The other women were assigned to a second control group and given recommendations for 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days a the week. At the end of the study the women in the aerobic exercise and resistance exercise program group had more physical endurance, greater muscle density and lower body fat mass than those in the control group. Women who completed cancer therapy should be getting a strong prescription for aerobic and resistance exercise. Exercise improves muscle strength, balance, quality of life, mood, functional ability, cardiovascular health and a reduced risk of bone loss.
Exercise is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Research has shown that women who exercise have an improved quality of life and have fewer side effects during and following treatment. Exercise has also been shown to enhance overall health and wellness, reduce fatigue, and increase stamina. Some research suggests that exercise may reduce the chances of breast cancer recurrence.
If you have never worked out or you’re out of shape see your doctor to get his approval to start a program. You have to work your way into a program gradually. If you’re coming back from a long lay off (over six weeks) due to an injury or similar reason you need to be very careful and follow your doctor’s orders.
A good beginner workout would consist of a light aerobic workout like brisk walking and basic calisthenics like push-ups for the shoulders, chest, back and triceps, and crunches for the abdominal area.
Aerobic exercise primarily works the heart, lungs and circulatory system. Aerobic workouts will also help you burn body fat if you do 30 minutes or more of continuous movement. It takes your body 20 minutes to switch to the fat-burning stage during a workout. Try to get in at least 30 to 45 minutes of aerobic exercise three to four times a week. Try to keep your aerobic workout under 60 minutes. This way you won’t overdo it and you’ll decrease your risk of injury due to repetitive stress. Thirty to 45 minutes is ideal, but you may have to start below 10 minutes and increase your workout time gradually. Some examples of aerobic exercise include 30 minutes or more of brisk walking, jogging, bicycling, swimming, walking in a pool, aerobic dance and jumping rope.
You also need to do some toning and strength building exercises for a totally fit body. Calisthenics, resistance training with weights or machines will strengthen and tone your body. Weight training for teens is a good way to help strengthen and shape the body, but there are some exercises you should avoid. If you’re under 18, you should never do heavy weight bearing exercises such as deadlifts, behind-the-neck presses, bent lateral raises, clean and jerk, standing toe raises and squats with weights on the back. These exercises place too much stress on the spine and joint areas because your bones are still growing and not completely fused. Your bones are not completely fused until about age 18.
