Have you ever chewed a pill when it was meant to be swallowed? I have and it didn’t taste good. Is chewing a pill dangerous? It could be fatal if too much of the active ingredients are released into your system at one time. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are hospitalized from medication errors every year.
There are almost 10,000 prescription medications and countless over-the-counter drugs available in the United States. There are also thousands of health supplements, herbs, potions and lotions used to treat health problems. With this number of substances on the market you can see how mistakes happen when medication is prescribed. Every year, in the United States almost 10,000 people die because of medication error. It’s believed that hundreds of thousands of other patients experience but don’t report an adverse reaction or other medication complications. Medication errors exceed $40 billion every year. Along with monetary cost, many patients experience psychological and physical pain. These medication errors also lead to decreased patient satisfaction and a growing lack of trust for our healthcare system.
Negligence, forgetfulness, hurrying, poor motivation, vengeance and carelessness are just a few reasons for medication error. We live in a cancel culture. We have to blame someone. Blame has shifted, and medication errors are now believed to be a systemic problem. The system is the result and not the cause. We should focus on changing the behavior of every person involved in delivering your medication. Hospitals are now trying to understand how the system failed. This approach is designed to introduce barriers and safeguards at every level so that a mistake can be caught before the drug is given to the patient. Any well-trained healthcare professional can make mistakes. Rather than play the blame game we should try understanding why the error happen.
A few errors:
Error# 1: Not verifying instructions on your prescription
Prescription pads have become a thing of the past. Instead, your doctor enters your prescription into a computer, which is electronically transmitted to your pharmacy. The good news is the prescription solves the problem of illegible handwriting. For example, if your doctor enters the dosage of a drug that is too low or too high the computer flags it. Hospitals computerized prescriptions have reduced medication errors 85%.
Even with computer use mistakes still happen. Computer programing can cause problems. For example your doctor wants you to take a long acting diabetes medication only once a day, but the computer default settings, which comes up automatically calls for twice a day dosing. If your doctor doesn’t notice the error the computer will send that information to the pharmacy. Because of the computer error the medication dose will be too high and your blood sugar could drop dangerously low.
Always ask your doctor how to take the medication, how much, how frequently, what time of day and with or without food. You need to know all this information. While at your doctor’s office write down all the information then check this information on the drug label when you pick up your prescription. If there’s any discrepancy between what your doctor told you and the label your pharmacist should contact your doctor.
Error# 2: Not discussing the name of the drug with your doctor
They’re more than 10,000 prescription drugs and some 300,000 over-the-counter medications that have similar sounding and similar spellings. Names are easily confused and an error can occur. Ask your doctor to pronounce and write down for you the name of the drug they are prescribing. Repeat the name to make sure you know the name of the medication you are going to take when you pick up the drug.
Error #3: Splitting a pill that should never be splitSome people split the pills to save money. You have to remember some pills cannot be split safely. Splitting a time-release medication could cause all the active ingredients to be released into your system at once. Splitting pills with a protective coating can be damaging to your stomach. It can also cause the drug to be broken down in the stomach and not in your intestine. If the cost is an issue tell your doctor there might be a lower price medication that will work just as well.
Error #4: Taking a double dose
People don’t know what the active ingredients are in their medications. This can happen when the active ingredient is the same in a number of medications you are taking. Let’s say you are taking acetaminophen an OTC for your joint pain and you also have a cold and take a cold medication that contains acetaminophen. Then your doctor or dentist prescribes a medication that contains more acetaminophen. You are now taking double or even triple the dose of acetaminophen. Too much acetaminophen can cause liver damage.
Even though the active ingredients are listed on the package insert or on the packaging for all drugs ask your pharmacist if any active ingredients are found
in more than one of the drugs you’re taking. Make sure the combined dosages are safe.
The best ways to avoid medication errors ask questions:
What is the active ingredient in this medication?
Should I avoid other medications, supplements, foods or drinks when taking this medication?
What are the side effects?
Should I take this medication on an empty stomach or with food?
What should I do if I miss a dose or use too much?
Will I need any test to check on the medicine’s effectiveness?
How and where should I store this medication?
