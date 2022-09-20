Some cancers of the female reproductive tract have obvious signs or early warning signals. With uterine cancer you have bleeding after menopause. Cervical cancer is a pap smear that shows abnormal cells. Ovarian cancer of the gland that produces eggs and manufactures the hormone estrogen and progesterone often has no obvious symptoms or early warning signals. In the abdominal cavity a tumor can grow undetected for years and cancer cells can silently spread by the peritoneal fluid in the abdominal cavity.
A female’s reproductive system has two ovaries, one on each side of the uterus. Your ovaries are about the size of an almond. They produce eggs (ova) as well as the hormones estrogen and progesterone.
Among women whose ovarian cancer was caught and treated early while it is was still confined to the ovary the five-year survival rate was 93%. Unfortunately the women in the United States newly diagnosed women with ovarian cancer each year 80% already had cancer that had spread to other parts of their body. Those women had a five-year survival rate of just 20 to 30%.
Every woman should determine her level of risk for ovarian cancer. You should watch for the subtle easy to miss warning signs of ovarian cancer:
Abdominal swelling or bloating
Pelvic pressure or abdominal pain
Feeling full quickly when eating
Urgent or frequent urination
Pain during sex
Fatigue
Changes in bowel habits, such constipation
Weight loss
Back pain
All of these signs can be caused by irritable bowel syndrome or urinary incontinence. These signs are more likely to indicated ovarian cancer when your symptoms include:
Symptoms appear within the last year
Are severe and occur almost every day
Last more than a few weeks
For every 100 woman who inherit a mutated form of the genes link to Breast Cancer, BRCA1and BRCA2, 60 of them depending on the specific mutation are likely to develop ovarian cancer. You are also at a higher risk if:
Your mother, sister or daughter had ovarian cancer
Your grandmother aunt had ovarian or breast cancer
You have a personal history of breast cancer diagnosed before menopause
Any relative who has had ovarian cancer
If you are at high risk you need to be proactive and talk to your doctor for a plan to reduce your risk and insure early detection. Get genetic counseling. This counseling maps out your family genetic history for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene to determine if genetic testing is necessary. Genetic counseling is available at most university base cancer centers.
You also want to have frequent screening test at least once per year:
A pelvic exam doing which the doctor manually examines the ovaries and uterus
Transvaginal ultrasound in which the probe is placed in the vaginal vagina to check for ovarian tumors
Blood test for CA-125 a protein produced by ovarian cancer cells. This test detects about half of the early stages ovarian cancers and about 80% when used with a symptom questionnaire.
A barium enema may be ordered. A barium enema is a test to see if the cancer has spread to the colon or rectum. Most times a colonoscopy is done instead.
An x-ray might be done to determine whether ovarian cancer has spread (metastasized) to the lungs.
Laparoscopy can help doctors plan your surgery or other treatments and can help confirm the stage (how far the tumor has spread) of the cancer. Doctors can manipulate small instruments through the laparoscopic incision(s) to perform biopsies.
If any of these test results are suspicious your doctor will order a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT scan).
Even if you’re not at high risk your chances of get ovarian cancer may be above average. Your risk increases with the following factors:
Age: 2/3 of ovarian cancer patients are 55 or older
Menstrual history: Ovulation increases ovarian risk. If you began to menstruate before age 12 and/or reach menopause after age 55 your risk is greater.
No history of oral contraceptive use: The pill prevents ovulation so women who have taken oral contraceptives for at least two years are at lower risk.
History of infertility: This link may be due to increased ovulation and or decreased progesterone.
History of endometriosis (overgrowth of tissue lining the uterus): The link is unclear but it may be due to increased inflammation.
The more of those risk factors you have the more vital it is to get annual pelvic exams. Also ask your doctor if a CA 125 blood test and ultrasound are necessary for you.
