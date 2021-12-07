When you think of your favorite food it might even cause you to salivate. I know the food you’re thinking about is not a fruit or vegetable. It’s probably a food that contains salt, sugar and fat or at least two of these ingredients. Food companies know what combination of sugar, salt and fat that will trigger cravings just like those of addicts that can’t resist a drug or alcohol. Food companies know how to manipulate our brain and taste buds.
In 1960 the average weight of a 40- to 49-year-old American woman was 142 pounds. In 2000 the average weight for women was 169 pounds. The average man gained more than 12 pounds between ages 40 to 49. Older generations had most of their meals at mealtimes. Now food is available all day and is made to ensure that it satisfies us physically and mentally. They have made food more than just something to nourish our body.
Salt, sugar and fat are the chief ingredients used in our food. Food engineers take sugar, salt and fat and create specific combinations to enhance certain properties of a food. Salt is used to give food texture, solubility and taste. Salt also works to mask unpleasant taste in food. There are many different types of salt that provide just the right level of flavor in your food. Food engineers know what activates your brain’s pleasure centers. Sugar can be highly addictive. Food engineers know that the addiction centers of the brain are activated with sugary food. If you put enough sugar in your food it will activate the addiction centers of your brain areas. Fat is used to help get you enjoying your food from the time it enters your mouth. Food engineers formulate a food to have least 50% fat to activate your pleasure response.
Can we use willpower to resist these engineered foods? It’s not that easy. It’s not a question of people lacking self-control or just being lazy. Our brain has been stolen. We are no longer in control. Food engineers have hijacked our brain.
When food engineers get the formula right they have the perfect combination to capture our mind and soul. This will happen with one bite, one sip or even just a sniff. Your candy, wings, whopper, and cheese fries all have just the right combination of sugar, salt and fat. The Starbucks white chocolate mocha frappuccino that I like is coffee that is diluted with a mix of sugar, fat and salt. These “hyperpalatable foods” stimulate our brain to release dopamine, which is the neurotransmitter that focuses attention and increases motivation. With one bite, one sip or even just a sniff of a “hyperpalatable food” you will become more susceptible to that food’s influence. After eating these foods several times you also become more sensitive to cues surrounding your experience. Now even the sight of the wrapper or the name of the food will arouse your memory of how it felt to eat the food and cause you to think about how to get that food.
Those wings we all love are the fattest part of the chicken. It’s fried covered in sauce that’s full of salt and sugar. You’ll find this combination in most of our favorite processed foods. Food engineers aren’t trying to hide the ingredients. They are on the label. They also know how to combine other chemical enhancers such as artificial sweeteners, hickory smoke flavor and cheese to create a series of flavors and textures that can attack your sensory appeal. Food engineers have even made their creations easier to swallow. A bite of unprocessed food takes about 20 chews before swallowing now it takes two or three. This causes you to eat quickly enough to override your body’s “I’m full” signal.
What can we do? First learn more about nutrition. Next plan your meals. Here are some actions you can take:
Eat fruit and/or drink juice when you wake up instead of coffee and doughnuts.
Have whole-grain pancakes with molasses instead of bacon and eggs for breakfast.
Carry your lunch instead of eating out every day.
Visit your local health food store to see the alternative products they now stock.
Make sure you have 3 to 5 servings of vegetables daily.
Drink water between meals instead of soda pop.
Limit fried foods to once or twice a week.
Plan your menu for each week, make a shopping list and stick to it.
Use canola oil instead of vegetable oil for cooking.
Eat at least 1/3 of your food before late day.
Involve your children in meal planning and preparation.
Keep mealtime calm and friendly — no lectures or arguing.
Eat 4 to 6 small meals throughout the day. It’s impossible to get what your body needs on 1 meal a day. Scheduled three healthy meals and one or two healthy snacks throughout the day.
You may slip up sometimes. Just learn from these slip-ups and fight just a little harder next time. Last, keep reading my articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.